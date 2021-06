Video game voice actors alarmed by new AI voice technology

“Replacing actors with AI is not just a legal minefield, but a totally soulless choice. “ Starving actors A game modder recently released an unofficial update to the popular game The Witcher 3, which was a welcome addition for fans of the series. But the new mod comes with an added edge of controversy, Entrance magazine reports. The modder, who goes through the nikich340 handle, trained an AI algorithm on voice actor Doug Cockles’ performance as Geralt, the main character of the game, then made him spit out whole new lines of dialogue in his voice, a development that causes anxiety in humans. voice performers. Completely soulless Part of the problem reflects the rise of automation in all other so-called industry players. Contribution that they are concerned that game studios will try to replace them with sophisticated algorithms in order to save a few dollars. But the game modders’ decision also raises questions about the agency the performers have over their own voices, as well as the artistry involved in bringing the characters to life. If that’s true, it’s just heartbreaking, video game voice actor Jay Britton tweeted about the mod. Yes, maybe AI could replace things, but should it? We literally decide. Replacing actors with AI is not just a legal minefield, but a totally soulless choice. Why not remove all human creativity from games and use AI, he added. Growing trend Some game studios are already adopting voice AI technology. At Obsidian, for example, algorithmic dialogue doesn’t make the final cut. Instead, the studio uses it to listen to dialogue aloud before taking an actor’s time, according to Contribution, much like the storyboard helps set up visual shots. But the decision to create an all-new game mod and use AI to produce new lines with the voice of a real actor is one more noticeable step, and it will be interesting to see if the practice breaks through. way to general public use. READ MORE: Voice AI is scary now. Video game actors hate it. [Input] Learn more about voice AI: Startup Allows Verified Influencers To Fake Themselves For Product Approvals As a reader of futurism, we invite you to join the World Singularity Community, our parent company’s forum for discussing futuristic science and technology with like-minded people from around the world. It’s free to join, register now!

