Oops! … Hollywood has started again

Britney Spears has never been able to stay out of the limelight. Since 1999, when she debuted on MTVs TRL in a skinny schoolgirl uniform singing Baby, One More Time, the former Mickey Mouse Club member has been a global pop icon.

Sadly, behind the stars considerable accomplishments lurked a scandal only now reaching the day one in which America has seen the most unlikely of bedfellows come together with one voice and declare #FreeBritney. From its bipartisan fandom, Republican lawmakers, and Hollywood elites, it looks like the majority of America is unified. The only thing of concern is the lack of support from prominent women’s rights activists in Hollywood. The same women who pushed the #MeToo and #ShoutYourAbortion movement are eerily silent about Britney Spears’ current situation, namely Alyssa Milano, Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps.

What happened with Britney and why does the silence of these actresses speak so loudly?

In 2008, 9 years after starting her journey to stardom, Spears was placed under guardianship amid several unfortunate and high-profile events that suggested she was unfit to run her own affairs. These events date back to 2006 and included photos of her baby sitting in her lap as she drove, audiences shaving their heads, attacking paparazzi cars with umbrellas, and a rather embarrassing performance at the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards. Britney’s father, Jamie, sought guardianship of her finances and a judge allowed the petition.

Between 2008, which marked the start of Britney’s life controlled by everyone except herself, the star has achieved a mind-boggling amount of success and worked harder than most people in their entire lives. She has released four chart-topping albums, toured four, held a residency in Las Vegas, became the Guinness Book of World Records holder for most songs that debuted at No.1, appeared in films and on television, completed a season of the X-Factor as a judge and remained one of the sexiest women in all entertainment while also being a mother and navigating personal relationships.

In 2019, after her residency in Las Vegas was suspended, the #FreeBritney the movement was born. At the time, Jamie spears suffered a medical emergency which caused significant stress in Britney’s personal life, which led to her seeking treatment in a mental institution or at least that was the official story. According to to a voicemail message leaked on a Britney Spears fan podcast, purportedly by someone who worked for Britney’s legal team, the guardianship was due to end in 2009. He also alleged that the Vegas residence was canceled directly by Jamie because Britney allegedly broke her without a driving rule and refused to take her meds. The dedicated fandom that has followed Britney from the start began protesting in West Hollywood on April 22sd, 2019, about the stars apparent in Bondage Life and two days later Britney was discharged from the hospital.

Now, 11 years after being doomed to that deal, Britney Spears is trying to break free or, at the very least, impeach her father as a Tory and cede her financial well-being to another entity.

In bomb testimony last week, Spears bombarded the judge with disturbing facts about how the star has been forced to live in the past decade. In her 23-minute testimony, the poisonous pop goddess revealed that not only was her financial affairs completely controlled by her father and others, but even her reproductive abilities were not under her control either. She was forced to wear an IUD against her will because those checking her won’t let her go to the doctor to have it removed.

While reproductive health remains a largely partisan and deeply divisive topic in America, it would be difficult to find someone on the left or the right who thinks that forcing sterilization of a woman is anything but a violation of human rights. Human Rights Watch even retweeted #freebritney tweets in the past five days. The only people who haven’t said anything in favor of her support are those you’d imagine shouting from the rooftops of actresses who have made their names as women’s rights activists.

Michelle Williams, Alyssa Milano and Busy Philipps immediately spring to mind. Williams delivered a word at the 2020 Golden Globes show in which she claimed her abortion won her the award. Although the Manchester by the Sea star doesn’t use Twitter or Instagram, apparently Britney’s woes don’t serve Michelle’s interests enough to find an outlet to show her support for the singer.

Alyssa Milano, whose Twitter activity can only be called incessant, has also remained silent on Spears. This is the same woman who hashtagged #metoo for years and showed up at the Brett Kavanaughs hearing in support of Christine Blasey Fords’ claims. A show of support for Britney on social media, which would cost the actress nothing, is clearly not Charmed’s decision for her.

Busy Philipps, the # shoutourabortion lawyer and someone who even testified in Congress, also ignored the #freebritney movement. Apart from a wave Tweeter as to whether a man has ever been placed under guardianship (a silly question because thousands have done so throughout our judicial history), Philipps has remained silent. In my attempt to sting An opinion of the actress, I pointed out that her tweet was far from real support for Britney. Surprisingly, busy busy answered me. Hush. Joel. You have no lines in this room. The Dawsons Creek star left my last question unanswered. It’s really an acting game, isn’t it Audrey?

If Hollywood royalty is to be seen as a genuine activist, they must be consistent in their actions. Rose McGowan, for example, while arguably one of the more progressive members of the upper echelon of Hollywood activism, at least remains consistent in her approach. She even took the opportunity to call on the Tucker Carlson show, No Friends From Hollywood, to show her support for Britney Spears last week.

As the Britney Saga unfolds, it is quite remarkable that this Femme Fatale has brought unity to such different groups of people Republican Lawmakers, Hollywood Elite and Human Rights Watch among millions of fans around the world. It’s still unclear whether Britney’s tutelage will be dissolved or simply transferred away from her father as the artist requested, but many in Hollywood have rightly come to support Britney, including Cher, Miley Cyrus, Justin Timberlake and Mariah Carey, and they deserve applause for such actions. However, some of the most prominent women’s rights advocates appear indifferent to a situation that has virtually imprisoned a young mother. Until they make their voices heard, they continue their shameful march in Hollywood as spurious advocates for women’s rights.