Asante Blackk joins Tiffany Haddish in “Landscape With Invisible Hand”





“When They See Us” and “This Is Us” actor Asante Blackk is set to star with Tiffany Haddish in the upcoming adaptation of “Landscape with an Invisible Hand” by MGM and Plan B. Based on the novel of the same name by National Book Award winner MT Anderson, Blackk will play Haddish’s son in the photo. The film, described as an “exhilarating comedy set in a deeply layered alien future”, is written and directed by Cory Finley (“Bad Education”, “Thoroughbred”). “Landscape With Invisible Hand” follows a young aspiring artist (Blackk) who lives in the near future in which an alien species known as vuvv has invaded Earth. After vuvv’s labor-saving technology causes the labor market and the Earth’s global economy to collapse, the teenager and his girlfriend concoct a scheme to make money much needed by spreading their love life to fascinated aliens. But the two teenagers come to hate each other and cannot break up without bankrupting their families. The new project marks one of Blackk’s first major movie roles, after the young star won Emmy, NAACP and Critics Choice Award nominations for her work in “When They See Us” and booked a regular role in “This Is Us,” for which he won another Critics Choice nod. Blackk recently starred in the scripted podcast ‘Here Comes the Break’, which highlights new and exciting hip-hop artists signed to Def Jam Records, while discussing mental health issues. In 2020, he also helped launch the “Speak Up Series” to discuss issues of racial and social injustice with his generation of industry leaders. Annapurna Pictures is producing the project with Plan B, which signed a production pact with MGM last year. In addition to “Landscape,” Plan B and MGM have a number of major projects underway, including the adaptation of Sarah Polley’s feature film from Miriam Toews’ novel “Women Talking”, starring and produced by Frances McDormand; an original love story by filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung; a feature film version of “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates, which will be produced by Plan B, Harpo Films and Kamilah Forbes; and the adaptation of Chandler Baker’s novel “The Husbands”, starring and produced by Kristen Wiig. Blackk is represented by UTA and Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein & Lezcano.

