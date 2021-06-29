Apartments Planned for Jacksonville Beach Adventure Landing Property | Jax Daily Record | Jacksonville Daily Record

Entertainment
Trevato Development Group plans to redevelop the Jacksonville Beach Adventure Landing property into a full-service, market-priced 427 unit apartment project.
The Jacksonville Beach investment group presented plans for the project on June 28 at a Jacksonville Beach city council workshop.
The project is valued at $ 80 million, lawyer Steve Diebenow of Driver, McAfee, Hawthorne & Diebenow said after the meeting.
Called Beach Boulevard Multifamily, the plans show four three-story buildings with 8,000 square feet of rental, club and fitness space.
The units will have an average of 850 square feet of heated area.
The parking plans provide for 854 spaces including a four-level parking garage with 400 spaces and 454 surface parking spaces.
“The goal is to have something fresh and modern,” said Diebenow.
The 53.8-acre site includes the 22.2-acre Adventure Landing water and entertainment park which has been operating for 26 years at 1944 Beach Blvd. but was told to close by Oct. 31 in a U.S. Bankruptcy Court file.
The homes will be clustered on approximately 15 acres along Beach Boulevard, which preserves the property behind, keeping the project out of the high-risk coastal zone.
The plans show the four multi-family buildings as one structure of 177 units and one structure of 90, each with a landscaped courtyard; a building of 78 apartments; and an 82-unit building with rental on the ground floor, a club and fitness center on the ground floor and an outdoor swimming pool.
The parking lot is behind these buildings.
There are two ponds and conservation easements totaling nearly 38.9 acres.
Dynamik Design is the architect, England-Thims & Miller Inc. is the civil engineer and Driver, McAfee, Hawthorne & Diebenow is the legal representative.
The plans show that the property will need to be rezoned as a new planned unit development. Current zoning is community commercial, high density residential, low density residential, recreational / open space, and wetlands.
Trevato Development Group, managed by investor Len Allen, purchased the property on February 24 through JB Fair Park MF LLC.
State business records show Trevato is based in Jacksonville with a mailing address in Jacksonville Beach.
Trevato’s website states that it is a private real estate investment and development firm, whose goal is to “produce high quality projects, importing features from successful comparables into large cities in the making.
The projects include: “A redevelopment / redevelopment of a Class A multi-family beach site designed to attract tenants with the highest disposable income in the market. “
Allen signed as the owner of the Beach Boulevard property the rental agreement with Adventure Landing, which was included in a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of Florida.
The operator of Adventure Landing amusement parks, NRP Lease Holdings LLC, filed for a Chapter 11 reorganization in December 2019.
NRP operated 13 parks in Florida, North Carolina, New York, Kansas, Ohio, Texas and Missouri. Westside Park closed on June 27, while the rest are open.
Adventure Landing leases the properties of its parks but does not own them.
Orlando-based National Retail Properties Inc. owned the park properties, but sold the Jacksonville Beach property to JB Fair Park MF LLC and sold the Westside park property for use as parking by a resort. Amazon.com delivery nearby.
JB Fair entered into a new lease agreement for the Jacksonville Beach park with Adventure Landing, but the lease gave the landlord the right to terminate the lease with 60 days notice.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Jerry Funk two weeks ago approved an agreement that allows Adventure Landing to continue operating the Jacksonville Beach site until October 31 and remove personal property from the site by February 28, 2022 .
Jacksonville Beach Park was the first Adventure Landing to open in 1995. Blanding Park in West Jacksonville has been open since at least 1997.
“Adventure Landing, for its part, is keen to operate the Beach Boulevard property for as long as possible to generate income and accumulate the funds necessary to remove slides, roller coasters, batting cages and other mobile equipment from the premises for a subsequent move or sale. “, indicates the court file.
Hank and Susan Woodburn own NRP, according to bankruptcy court records.
Hank Woodburn said on June 22 that the Jacksonville Beach park will “probably (closed), but we’re not sure yet.”
He said he was considering options to move the park to another location.
Woodburn said he plans to continue operating the remaining parks.
“Everyone has a lot of nostalgia about Adventure Landing,” said Diebenow.
