Original trilogy actor livid about new change to Disney’s “Star Wars”

Recently, thanks to an upcoming LEGO set called “Boba Fett’s Starship”, it became apparent that The Walt Disney Company is moving away from the ship’s original name, Slave I.

Slave I belonged to Clone Army of the Republic DNA model Jango Fett and then to his “son”, bounty hunter Boba Fett, who is currently played by Temuera Morrison in Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni. The Mandalorian saga.

Before Morrison took on the iconic Star wars role, however, other actors played Fett. Most fans remember the portrait of the late Jeremy Bulloch of the beskar clad bounty hunter in Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi (1983).

There was another actor, however, who also wore Boba Fett’s armor – and he’s not happy that Slave I’s name has been changed. Mark Anthony Austin, who played Boba Fett alongside Jabba the Hutt and Han Solo (Harrison Ford) in the George Lucas Special Edition Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope,took to Twitter to say:

When requesting personalized plates for my car, the DMV did not allow Slave1. OK I understand. I had to try. But I understand. That #disney silliness though. Don’t buy it. Not in accordance with the Mouse, no father. It will not arrive. When I was little, I loved #disney. No more.

Although fans in comments on Austin’s post were divided – some believed LEGO and Disney had changed the name of the brick set to make it more widely recognizable, while others agreed with Austin. that there was a political agenda – it should be noted that the Star wars The URL of the spaceship database has been changed to simply “Boba Fett’s Spaceship”.

the the description of the vehicle indicates:

A powerful pursuit vessel made famous by Jango Fett during the Republic era, this vessel was inherited by Boba Fett for his career as a bounty hunter. The aged but efficient ship is loaded with hidden defensive and offensive weapons and equipment, and has a reputation built on decades of successful capture of fugitives.

We last saw Slave I in live-action in The Mandalorian Season 2, when Morrison’s Fett and sniper Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) joined forces with Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) to save Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”) from Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) and his Dark Trooper squadron.

The ship is likely to appear next in Mandalorian spin off Boba Fett’s book or in the animated series by Dave Filoni, Star Wars: The Wrong Lot. The last episodes of The bad lot staged a showdown between Fett and bounty hunter Cad Bane (Corey Burton) – and potentially even Shand – that lasted for years.

It’s also possible that we may learn that Fett and Shand knew each other long before. The Mandalorian, as Clone Force 99 – Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Echo, and Omega – continue their journey into the early days of the Galactic Empire, some three decades before Djarin and Grogu’s adventures across the Star wars galaxy.

What do you think of the name change from Slave I in the Star wars franchise?