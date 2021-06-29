Entertainment
“The Bachelorette” Co-Hosts Tease Blake Moynes’ Journey With Katie
Tonight, a familiar face will return to Bachelor Nation.
Blake Moynes was first introduced as a contestant for the season of “The Bachelorette” by Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams, but now he will fight for the heart of another great lady, as he makes a surprise entry into the season for Katie Thurston.
Moynes is a late addition to Thurston’s group of contenders and will certainly raise the level of drama among the men, who are already at an all-time high in competition.
“I’m a little late for that, but Katie’s the only one so I just had to introduce myself,” Moynes said in this season’s super-tease, angering the rest of the men.
Adams, who is co-host of “The Bachelorette” with Kaitlyn Bristowe this season, says she was stunned by Moynes’ return, given her past with him. (Last year, Adams dated Moynes during her season, before eventually reuniting with her fiancé, Zac Clark. During their one-on-one date, the couple had a yoga session. worthy but hilarious tantric, before Adams sent a broken and heartbroken house of Moynes.)
“I was really surprised. Was I expecting to see an ex or kiss someone in front of me so soon? No, but it does happen in this world, ”Adams said. Variety from the entrance to Moynes this evening.
“I was shocked, “she adds.” But at the same time Blake and I sat down and had a conversation. I really adore Blake and I think he has very good intentions and that he’s got a good heart so I knew he wasn’t coming to ruffle the feathers and just be a monkey in the key so I gave him the go ahead and whatever Katie decides to do with that you won’t have to. what to see.
Bristowe knows a thing or two about producers bringing back a former flame, as fan-favorite alum Nick Viall appeared in the middle of his season in 2015 and joined his cast, which has become a big “Bachelor” hubbub. .
Bristowe says she was able to give Thurston advice, based on her similar experience.
“It’s interesting because on my season, I had Nick [Viall] come back from Andi [Dorfman] season and join, ”said Bristowe. “So I was able to really identify with her that way and say, ‘If you feel any kind of connection with him, I really believe you should bring him,’ because I’m glad I took that. decision even though it blew my mind. all the feathers and sent people over the top, I was doing this for myself. And this is Katie’s trip and this is the time for her to understand these relationships, so I told her to go, if she felt there was a chance for them.
So, is there any chance for Moynes and Thurston? The two co-hosts remain moms and don’t divulge details about Thurston’s romantic journey, but they promise a lot more surprises.
Also in the super-tease, Thurston is seen storming off and we hear him over his microphone asking the producers to get her a flight, indicating that she wants to end her season. As usual, the tabloid press reported numerous rumors on the scene, which have yet to be broadcast.
“There are so many twists and turns in this trip. There are also a lot of firsts this season, ”Adams teases. “I think you’re going to have to keep watching and you’ll probably understand why she feels what she did.”
