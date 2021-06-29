Top 10 Highest-Paid Bollywood Actresses in 2021

Bollywood is one of the fastest ways to make money in India. Actresses who have a large number of fans across the globe charge high fees for their films, which is reasonable given that they work hard for their roles, adhere to certain routines, and act with passion to entertain audiences.

Many diva actors charge more fees than male performers. We have compiled a list of the ten highest paid Bollywood actresses, who earn way more than all the other divas.

Deepika padukone

Deepika Padukone is one of the highest paid and most successful actresses in Bollywood. She started her career with the hit film Om Shanti Om and went on to star in films such as Baajirao Mastani, Piku, Ram Leela, Padmavaat and others.

The successful actress charges around 29 crore rupees for her projects. Day after day, she enchanted everyone with her acting and her beauty. She has already accomplished a lot in her life. On top of that, she has a strong personality and a large fan base both in India and abroad.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is a well known actress who is nicknamed the “Queen of Bollywood”. She is a self-taught celebrity who is extremely talented. She is always in the spotlight because of her outspoken character and business connections.

During her Bollywood career, this diva has starred in Manikarnika, Tanu Weds Manu, Queen and many other successful films, and she also runs her own production company. The gifted actress is the second highest paid actress in Bollywood, ordering nearly 24 crore rupees for each project.

Priyanka Chopra

Beauty Queen and Miss World Priyanka Chopra is one of Bollywood’s most glamorous and hardworking self-taught stars. She is known as the desi girl of Bollywood. She not only tried her luck in Bollywood but also in Hollywood, where she captivated the hearts of fans around the world.

This international star has been in the industry for approximately 18 years. PeeCee who is the wife of world famous English singer Nick Jonas earns around Rs 18 crore from each film.

Kareena Kapoor

Pataudi Khandan’s daughter and Kapoor family’s daughter-in-law Kareen Kapoor Khan is a well-known Bollywood actress. In 2000, she made her acting debut in the film Refugee.

She won the hearts of her fans in such films as Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gum, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Jab We Met, Chameli and many more. As a result, this lovely lady charges a fee of Rs 15 crore for her movie.

Shraddha Kapoor

Sakti Kapoor’s daughter, Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most notable and highest paid actresses in Bollywood. She has appeared in various films including Chhichhore, Half-friend, Saina Nehwal Biopic, Ok Janu and others.

This young actress is also a talented dancer who has appeared in films related to dance. Shradhha Kapoor’s fees for a film are almost Rs 8 crores. This stunning Bollywood actress maintains a healthy position in the industry, with several film offerings as filmmakers believe she can reclaim her appeal and establish her courage.

Katrina kaif

Katrina Kaif is one of the ten highest paid actresses in Bollywood and she worked extremely hard to achieve her status. Her films like Tiger Zinda Hai, Dhoom 3, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and others have been successful, and she is very dedicated to her career.

It is no surprise that the lovely lady is a serious contender for the title of highest paid actress in Bollywood, as she earns Rs 11 crore with every film.

Alia bhatt

Mahesh Bhatt’s daughter Alia Bhatt is the most accomplished and well-known Bollywood actress of her generation. With films like 2 States and Dear Zindagi, Highway, Udta Punjab, Raazi and Gully Boy, she became more famous among her followers. She asks for a remuneration of Rs 10 crores per film.

Sonam K Ahuja

Sonam K Ahuja, a Bollywood fashionista and the daughter of the Kapoor family, is well known in the business. For its initiatives, this starkid requires Rs 10.5 crores. After the box office success of Neerja, PadMan, Veere Di Wedding and Sanju, she doubled her fees.

Vidya Balan

Vidhya Balan is a famous actress who combines both talent and elegance. Balan is a one-of-a-kind powerhouse. Tumhari Sulu, his most recent hit, was another outstanding performance. She charges around Rs 9 crore for each movie.

Anushka sharma

Self-taught star Anushka Sharma is one of Bollywood’s highest paid actresses, having starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. With her hard work and talent, she made everyone fall in love with her performance in films such as Band Baaja Baarat and NH10.

The actress is paid between Rs 8 and 9 crore for each film. She is as much a producer as an actress; her first production was NH10, which was a huge success, and her performance in the film received a lot of appreciation.

