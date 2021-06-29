Reset fees Get started What if …? And Doctor Strange 2

This new theory is about to explain how Loki could have set up the worlds we will see in the animation. What if…? series and how all of this can connect to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Marvel Studios movie is set in March 2023. Really, it’s one of those theories and ideas that will make you say, “Uh, that’s really, really interesting and I’d love to see it,” or “shut up you with the theories and just watch. ” But, in Loki’s words, “What did you expect?

To end Episode 2, Lady Loki who we now know as Sylvie bombarded the “Holy Timeline” with a VAT reset fee. These charges usually wipe out edits to an area where a variant interfered, so we don’t know what they’re going to do when they get there. In a way, they seem to be making a difference. I think they could set up the alternate worlds that are going to be seen in What if…? which can then be attached Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in live-action, with some of the clues featured on the TVA screens in Loki.

Here’s how it might work: starting with Ego, which has received a reset charge in the past. If Ego is erased from existence and never formed, it would mean that Peter Quill was never born because Ego was his father. Therefore, Yondu would never be hired to remove him from Earth, but if the Blue Ravager goes to Earth anyway, it is to catch T’Challa, as seen in the What if…? trailer. We know there’s an episode where the man who’s Black Panther in the main MCU is going to be Star-Lord.

Then there’s Asgard getting bombarded with reset charges in 2004. That’s years before the events of the first. Thor movie. There have been some products that have shown us that we are getting a whole new Party Thor in this series, and if things change drastically on Asgard to create that, that could be why.

Sakaar was hit in 1984, decades before we saw him in Thor: Ragnarok and also years before Tony Stark became Iron Man in 2008. Still, we get a version of Sakaar where Tony Stark builds a new costume on the cosmic world as seen in a LEGO set and Jeff Goldblum will be there as the Grandmaster as well. It sounds like a hole in the theory, as it would be really shocking to hear that Robert Downey Jr. is reprising his role as Tony Stark for the live-action sequel to Strange, but he’s definitely coming back to voice the character in the animated show.

Beijing was affected in 2005. We do not know when or where exactly. Shang-Chi is going to take place, but comic book stories have already been set up in and around Beijing with this character. He didn’t make his MCU debut and won’t make it until September 3, so the What if…? episode starring the character of Simu Liu whom I know is coming could bring us an alternate version right out of the gate spawned by Sylvie’s actions and he could be torn from his homeland and his life as he is. would have lived.

New York City was hit in 1947. Originally I thought it might impact Steve Rogers, but he was frozen in 1945. You can see Dartford, England as a key location on the first screen of the watched locations, so I just have a feeling that either of those two locations could get Peggy Carter to become a British captain somehow. That would explain why this moment that appeared to be that TVA had Peggy Carter under arrest would occur, if that fuzzy woman in the back of the frame in Loki Episode 1 was in fact Peggy, putting her in action to Strange 2 to face. Yes, I say I want to see Peggy Carter as the British captain in the Strange after.

Speaking of blurry images that we all panicked about, the New York stuff could also be some kind of a change in New York that would make Peter Parker become Hawkeye instead of Spidey like that blurry logo image got everyone excited. It is not clear if Tom Holland is involved in the project at this point.

Titan was hit in 1982, probably years before Thanos destroyed his people. Thanos is a part of the show one way or another, given that Josh Brolin is part of the stacked cast, so maybe we’ll get one of those anti-hero tricks for the Mad Titan like we did. have seen in the comics when he doesn’t need to see his home planet destroyed? Could Thanos find himself on an antihero quest like he has done several times in the comics?

Other interesting places are Vormir on the occasion of the 282nd anniversary of Avengers: Endgamee in theaters and Xandar in 1001. There are, of course, plenty of other locations that have been hit by Sylvie’s dozens of reset charges whose destination we haven’t seen, which could be related to the Gamora episode, the Black Widow episode that will see Ultron ruling the word, and the others unaffected by these details.

What do you think?