Margaret Cho congratulates Jay Leno on his apology | Entertainment





Margaret Cho praised Jay Leno for apologizing for his past jokes about Asians. The 52-year-old comic insisted she pays no attention to people who make racist gags because she’s heard “a lot” of them but was impressed by the 70-year-old broadcaster’s recent decision to apologize for the offensive jokes he has made in the past. Discussing her upcoming appearance on “Jay Leno’s Garage,” Margaret was asked if she was booked as a guest on the CNBC show before or after she apologized and she told Entertainment Weekly: The Asian Jokes overtake me because I’ve heard a lot of them. I do a noise-canceling thing with them. “I booked Jay a while ago. For him it is very important to take responsibility and take responsibility. I am delighted with his response. I accept my apologies. Jay admitted in March that he was wrong to make jokes during his comedy routines that perpetuated racist stereotypes, including suggesting Koreans eat dog and cat meat. Jay – whose offensive jokes have drawn criticism from the activist group Media Action Network for Asian Americans (MANAA) for more than a decade – said: “Back when I made these jokes, I really thought that they were harmless. I laughed at our enemy North Korea, and like most jokes, there was a sound of truth to them. “ Jay has defended his callous jokes for years, but now admits he “knew it was wrong.” The stand-up comedian – who hosted ‘The Tonight Show’ between 1992 and 2009 – said: “Back then there was a dominant attitude that a band would always complain about something, so don’t worry. not. “Whenever we received a complaint, there were two sides to the argument: either we have to fix it, or we fools if they can’t take a joke. wrong.” Jay’s comments come amid a recent spike in attacks against Asian Americans. And the TV star is hoping members of the community can accept his apology. In a joint statement with the militant group, he explained: “I do not see this particular case as another example of the cancellation of culture but a legitimate wrong that has been committed on my part. “MANAA was very gracious in accepting my apologies. I hope the Asian American community can accept them as well, and I hope I can meet their expectations in the future.”

