Last Of Us 2 actor Lev reflects on character’s identity and future

The actor who plays Lev in TLOU2 discussed his character’s bright future and the importance of his relationship with Abby in the game.

The actor who plays Lev in The Last of Us Part 2 believes his character has a bright future. The Last of Us Part 2 recently celebrated its first anniversary, but even 12 months after its release it is still the subject of much discussion within the gaming community. When The Last of Us Part 2 released, it immediately became one of the most prolific games on the market. However, while the gameplay itself was praised, offering many advancements over the previous game and improved accessibility options, its narrative has been the subject of volatile debate on the internet.

The scene that sees secondary protagonist Abby Anderson murder Joel Miller has sparked outrage from many fans. But while Abby’s character was divisive due to her actions at the start of The Last of Us Part 2, its general arc is loaded with emotion, culminating in one of the most poignant yet poignant scenes to ever be seen in a video game. Much of her characters’ redemption story is firmly rooted in her relationship with Lev, a former transgender seraphite who joins Abby after fleeing her own home to escape religious worship.

Now in an interview with Wired (Going through PlayStationLifestyle), the Levs actor revealed what made his character’s relationship with Abby so important in The Last of Us Part 2, and what he believes is in the future of Levs. Actor Ian Alexander drew many parallels between Levs’ story and his own, including his upbringing in a religious environment and the rejection he faced after becoming transgender as a teenager. This is where Alexander praises the dialogue in The Last of Us Part 2. During his interview, Alexander drew attention to the scene where Abby and Lev first discuss Lev’s identity. Following a fight with the Seraphites in which the cult uses the death name of Lev, the character asks Abby if she wants to know why they used that name. Instead, Abby asks Lev if he wants her to know. This simple gesture restored control of the situation to Lev. As Alexandre says:

I felt like it was really important, not only for me as a trans person to see this scene, but also for the cis allies to see this scene and realize that this is how a discussion about someone’s sex should be. It should always be their decision. They are taking the first step. They have the power to talk about it because it is a very personal thing and can be a very trigger to talk about it..

Meanwhile, Alexander also revealed what he thinks will be in Levs’ future, following the events of The Last of Us Part 2. In discussing whether Lev could ever make an appearance in other installments in The last of us series, Alexander has revealed that he thinks Lev will find a lot of that chosen family, in a way that can help her heal from the hurt of losing Yara in such a traumatic way and losing her mother in such a traumatic way and her entire community from childhood. I think Lev has a very bright future.

It has been revealed that Neil Druckmann and Haley Gross already have a plan in mind to The last of us part 3, and that Lev was in some of their brainstorming sessions for the future of the franchise. However, despite the ideas present, the next game in the series is yet to be announced for production.

That being said, Neil Druckmann teased fans that Naughty Dog is currently working on his next series games. What they are and whether they include Lev, however, remains to be seen. Hopefully, it won’t be too long before players find out if Lev’s future is as bright as his actor is hoping.

The Last of Us Part 2 is now available for the PS4.

Source: Wired (Going through PlayStationLifestyle)

