What happened to Sarah, the daughter of streamer Mikey Perk? #FINDSARAH





On the weekend of June 26, 2021, stream Twitch Mikey Advantage shared that her daughter, Sarah Perkins, was missing. Mikey has a small but growing number of subscribers of around 5,000 on Twitch, where he broadcasts Valheim often. News of her daughter’s disappearance quickly spread across the internet, with many updates and information being shared on what happened via the hashtag #FINDSARAH.

What happened to Mikey Perk’s daughter? On June 26, Mikey took to Twitter to share with his 25,000 followers that his daughter, Sarah, was missing. “Hello everyone. Today was supposed to be my birthday stream. Unfortunately, I’m going to have to cancel,” he said. tweeted. “Last night my daughter snuck in and didn’t come home. Her phone is dead and I can’t find her. My nerves are at their wit’s end and I was asleep. [an] hour. I’m going to the police now. “ Mikey also shared photos of his daughter with his followers in hopes that would help someone locate her. He said Sarah is around 5’2 “, with brown hair and brown eyes. She also has a tattoo on the inside of her right arm of an infinity symbol with the words” I love you. more. ”Her father said she was last seen in the Franklin, Ohio area, and may be in the Franklin, Springboro, Dayton or Middletown areas. The article continues under advertisement Source: Twitter Sarah perkins In an effort to help Mikey find his daughter, his followers launched the #FINDSARAH hashtag on Twitter to share any new information that was revealed. The streamer also continued to post updates on his daughter’s disappearance, although there were admittedly few. On June 28, he uploaded another video to his YouTube channel, in which he informed his subscribers that despite the outpouring of love and support from his community, there was little information about the plight of Sarah. The article continues under advertisement “We got a ton of leads for stuff over night,” Mikey said in a update video. “I drove around this town and neighboring towns for hours trying to find it and nothing. I cannot find it.” He said local law enforcement is investigating several leads, although nothing has led to Sarah yet. Police Chief Will Rodgers said IS! New, “We’re still investigating and we’re still following leads. It’s still an active investigation at this point.” This message is for my daughter Sarah. Please go home. We want to listen to you. Understand what is wrong. We want you to be safe. If you have it or know where it is. Please take her home. Please… pic.twitter.com/Y4ZaTc3YbG – MikeyPerk (@mikeyperk) June 28, 2021 The article continues under advertisement

