Farm-to-Table from Hollywood to Bollywood> News> USC Dornsife

Inspired by California’s vibrant food scene while at USC, former Shriya Naheta formed Zama Organics, which provides fresh, organic produce to thousands of customers across India. [5 min read]

Late spring in India brings the harvest of karela, a gnarled green squash highly prized in Indian cuisine for its distinctive bitter flavor. Musk melon, mangoes and lychees are also in season, and green peas are flooding the market.

Nowadays, many of these crops are grown using large-scale farming techniques and pesticides. But on rutted dirt roads, tucked away in remote corners of India, some small farmers still grow produce the old-fashioned way – chemical-free, with special attention to the local ecosystem.

In more remote areas, says alumnus Shriya Naheta, farmers have practiced organic techniques for generations, even though they have never heard of the term. India’s appetite for organic products is also on the rise. According to a 2020 USDA report, India’s organic food industry is expected to reach $ 10.25 billion by 2025.

Despite these astonishing projections, connecting producers and consumers still presents many challenges, given the inaccessibility of farms and the lack of opportunities for farmers to market their crops.

Naheta, graduated from USC Dornsife in 2015 with a degree in international relations, founded Become organic to help fill this gap. His company now serves as an intermediary between 50,000 small farms and thousands of enthusiastic customers across India.

Her undergraduate years spent in the organic food heaven of Southern California, where she regularly shopped at the farmers market on USC’s University Park campus, planted the first seeds of inspiration for his business.

“(The USC Dornsife Gender and Global Issues course) taught me to think outside the box, which is one of the best skills I could have learned as an entrepreneur.

THE FOOD GENE

Naheta grew up in Mumbai, India, in a multigenerational family of 20 where a passion for food almost seemed like an inherited trait. His mother, Rajkumari Naheta, became

her passion for baking has grown into a successful restaurant business and Naheta’s sister, Aditi Dugar, runs the City Mask, which has been ranked as one of Asia’s best restaurants in the World’s 50 Best Restaurants ranking.

Naheta cooked alongside her mother, tested recipes with her sister, and helped with cooking classes. “I’ve known my mom’s cake recipe since I was a toddler,” says Naheta.

She was also bitten early on by the entrepreneurial bug, inspired by her mother and her father, Sudhir Naheta, who runs an antique jewelry business.

“I was fortunate enough to grow up in an extremely entrepreneurial and open-minded home with very supportive parents,” explains Naheta. They gave in to his creativity and interest in developing businesses that could also benefit others.

“We used to do small collections for charity, sell handmade cards, or set up a lemonade stand. I was always trying to come up with ideas, ”she says.

BOLLYWOOD IN HOLLYWOOD

Naheta initially attended Brandeis University in Massachusetts for her undergraduate degree, but a spring break visit to her best friend, who attended USC, changed her course. the

the bright, bustling sprawl of Los Angeles, dotted with palm trees, felt instantly familiar to me.

“Los Angeles and Mumbai are both on the West Coast, one is home to Bollywood and the other to Hollywood and both have great food. These are two cities that I can call home, ”says Naheta. “I immediately worked on the transfer to USC and it was the best decision I have ever made.”

In 2013, she arrived on campus as a junior.

Her stint as a Trojan horse helped her prepare to run a business. She cites the course “Gender and Global Issues”, taught by Jessica Peet on international relations, as a particular inspiration.

“It taught me to think outside the box, which is one of the best skills I could have learned as an entrepreneur,” says Naheta. At USC Dornsife, she was also able to network with business stars, like billionaire investor Mark Cuban, whom she met when he came to

campus to give a lecture.

The sources of Zama Organics come from farms across India that still grow fruits and vegetables the old-fashioned way.

GOOD EARTH

Soaking up California’s vibrant food scene, which celebrates fresh produce, farm-to-table and organic foods, also inspired Naheta. USC’s Farmers’ Market, which picks up McCarthy Quad every week, introduced him to the great abundance of organic fruits and vegetables that small farms are capable of producing.

After graduating from USC Dornsife, Naheta returned to India where she accompanied her sister to find organic farms that could provide fruit and vegetables for her restaurant. The duo crisscrossed the country, stopping at farms in Pune and Nashik in the state of Maharashtra in western India, Shimla in the Himalayan foothills in the north and Bengalaru in the state. southern Karnataka. The experience opened Naheta’s eyes to India’s agricultural potential.

“It was amazing to see the variety of products across the topography of India. I didn’t think products like high quality romaine lettuce, arugula or kale could be grown here, ”she says.

Small farmers often did not have the means to market their organic products or lacked official documents. Seeing the need for a link between isolated organic farms in India and customers who demanded more and more farm-to-table food, Naheta launched Zama Organics in 2016.

Naheta coordinates the pickup of produce from her network of small farms, and then sells those produce through the Zama Organics website. His company sources tea from Assam, pineapples from Moodabidri and olives for olive oil from Rajasthan. Native farmers provide morels and salt. WhatsApp is the preferred communication platform between farmers and Zama employees, a buzz of messages flying from the field to the office.

Naheta started out with just two employees and her company has since grown to 50 employees. “Our total revenues from our first year of operation were lower than our current monthly revenues,” she says. “It’s crazy to look back and see where it all started.”

GROWTH IN EARNINGS

Building the business has sometimes posed challenges. Transporting products from rural India, lacking reliable roads, required careful logistics and the recruitment of a complex

network of premises to facilitate deliveries. COVID-19 has taken a heavy toll as restaurants and retailers have slowed or halted orders altogether.

However, for Naheta, the positives outweigh the negatives. The pandemic has helped normalize online food orders and has attracted a new set of customers hungry for healthy products to boost their immune systems. And Naheta sees her sustainable business model as the fulfillment of her childhood dream.

“No matter what we do, we have an impact on lives,” she says. “This is true for the farmers we work with, our delivery drivers and packers who are mostly blue collar or migrant workers, and the well-being of our customers.”

Ultimately, Naheta hopes to bring organic Indian food to the international market. It is already in talks to supply products to the Middle East. “There is definite global demand and it’s very exciting,” she says.

Organic turmeric, figs or raspberries, grown on small family farms in India

and released to the market by a former USC Dornsife student, may soon hit a shelf

near you. —MC