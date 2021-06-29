Saturday Night Live Emmys: How Many Guest Comedy Actor Nominations?





“Saturday Night Live” has been a mainstay of Best Guest Comedy Actor at the Emmys for nearly a decade. Since 2013, the long-running sketch series has won at least two nominations in this category each year, regardless of the size of the category. Last year “SNL” got three out of six nominations, while the previous year it had won four out of seven. Now there is a chance that the NBC series will dominate the category this year like few. other shows have never done it before. “SNL” nominated eight actors for the Emmy Awards in the Best Guest Comedy Actor category. Six were guest hosts this season: Dave Chapelle, Daniel Kaluuya, Dan Levy, John Mulaney, Rege-Jean Page and Chris rock. Chappelle won an Emmy in 2017 for her previous hosting stay while Mulaney got a nomination for one of her hosted episodes in 2019. The other two submissive men are Alec baldwin and Jim carrey, who played Donald trump and Joe biden, respectively, in the first six episodes of the season. Baldwin won an Emmy for Best Supporting Comedy in 2017 for playing the former president. SEE “Saturday Night Live” only features 9 guest hosts for the Emmys – who’s missing? Gold Derby pundits, editors and users expect “SNL” to take complete control of the best guest comedy actor. Due to the number of submissions, the category will have five slots this year and odds suggest that four of them will be occupied by “SNL” guest hosts. Chappelle is in pole position with a nomination probability of 17/5, which makes sense considering the comedian has won four Emmys since 2017. Levy, who won four Emmys last year for “Schitt’s Creek,” is fair. behind Chappelle with 5/1 dimensions. Page and Rock are currently fourth and fifth respectively, behind guest star of “Ted Lasso” Antoine Head in third place. As for the other four submissive actors, Kaluuya has a fighting chance in eighth place, while Carrey and Baldwin are paired with 10th and 11th, respectively. Mulaney is in 14th place despite this previous nomination. What will help “SNL” immensely this year is the lack of eligible competition. Every show she’s encountered before in this category has either ended (“Veep”, “Modern Family”) or has not aired new episodes this season (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “Atlanta”) . Emmy voters will be faced with a flurry of new shows, and it’s hard to say how they’ll respond to them, while “SNL” is a sure bet full of recognizable names. It would be a shock if “SNL” lost its grip on this category, but if the show underperforms on nominations morning, it could be a sign of fatigue with established shows and a desire to recognize what’s new and fresh. TO PREDICT2021 Emmy nominations until July 13

