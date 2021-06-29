Raw WWE Results: June 28 Winners, Ratings, Reactions & Highlights | Launderer report





0 out of 5 Credit: WWE.com Money in the Bank is WWE’s next pay-per-view on July 18, but it already looks like management is setting up some storylines for SummerSlam on August 21 as well. After failing to qualify last week, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles were going to fight to see which of them would get one of the spots in the Money in the Bank ladder match. After discovering that the Viper was unable to compete, Riddle asked management to let him fight on behalf of Orton in a Battle Royal. Rhea Ripley teamed up with Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke to take on Charlotte, Tamina and Natalya in a six-way fight that combined two feuds in one. We also saw Kofi Kingston take on MVP on how Bobby Lashley attacked Xavier Woods last week, and Jaxson Ryker took on Elias in a Strap match. Let’s take a look at everything that happened on Monday on Raw.

1 of 5 Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce started the show by announcing that Orton was unable to compete and instead of the initial plans for a triple treatment with McIntyre and Styles, we would get a Battle Royal with the winner added to the triple. threat later. Riddle spoke to them and convinced them to let him participate in the battle royale on behalf of Orton. After some discussion, they agreed and sent him to the ring. Drew Gulak, Mansoor and Angel Garza were among the first to be eliminated. R-Truth, Drew Gulak and Akira Tozawa fought for the title 24/7 after being eliminated. Omos went down and helped take out Erik and Ivar, with Jinder Mahal giving them the final push on the ropes. We came back from a break to see five men left in the game. Riddle and Damian Priest were the last two in the ring. After a few tight calls, Riddle knocked out Priest to get the place in the triple threat match. To note:VS Analysis Not having Orton this week meant WWE had to scramble for something new. Instead of just fending off the Triple Threat until next week, WWE chose to take this opportunity to have Riddle fight for The Viper. Battle Royals can be a lot of fun, but this one lacked the unpredictability that’s meant to come with this kind of match. It was a little too planned to appear spontaneous. Riddle’s victory was predictable and uninteresting, but it was also necessary if the plan was for The Legend Killer to end up in the MITB game. On the bright side, WWE used this fight to advance a few midcard storylines. Jeff Hardy vs. Cedric Alexander, The Viking Raiders vs. Styles and Omos, and the storyline with Ali and Mansoor were all touched on.

2 of 5 Shayna Baszler took the blame for allowing Alexa Bliss to interfere in her affairs last week, so she vowed to remove Nikki Cross to compensate. Baszler used his mat wrestling skills to control the first few moments, but Cross was able to temporarily turn things around. Baszler began to use slams and suplexes to wear down the newly created superhero. Cross knocked Baszler out of the ring and as she recovered, Bliss took the stage as her music played. Cross used the distraction to dive into Baszler, Nia Jax and Reginald at the same time. We came back from a break to see Baszler towering over Cross as Bliss watched from the ring. Bliss took out Jax and Reginald with a few well-placed kicks, but Baszler didn’t let himself be distracted. Cross was able to tie up Baszler’s arm and wind it up for the spindle. To note:VS Analysis This match combined two of WWE’s wackiest gadgets. In one hand we have Bliss and his strange enchanting powers. On the other hand, we have Cross who looks like a superhero. This whole story is like a Fast and Furious movie in the sense that you’re either on board for all the exaggerated nonsense or you’re not. You won’t find many people in the middle. The match between Cross and Baszler went well, but the other shenanigans took a lot of attention away from what was going on in the ring. Cross is enjoyable in this role because she has the enthusiasm to pull it off. If WWE follows through with her efforts, she could end up being as popular as Mighty Molly.

3 out of 5 Kingston came out and talked about having to watch his best friend get brutally attacked last week inside Hell in a Cell. He explained that people had disrespected Woods for a long time by not admitting how good he was. MVP has dated Women Hanging Out for the past few weeks. He said the idea of ​​Kingston beating Lashley for the WWE title is ludicrous. He told Kingston that Lashley enjoyed destroying Woods last week. Kingston recalled some recent events to show how it will be possible for him to take the Lashley belt. Kingston ended up going out and knocking out MVP with Trouble in Paradise. To note:A- Analysis Kingston and MVP go well together and this segment allowed them to have what felt like a somewhat off-the-cuff conversation. This feud builds up slowly and becomes more personal with each segment. Much of what happens on Raw is repetitive or uninteresting, but this storyline is reaching its cruising speed.

4 out of 5 Eva Marie gave a pre-match interview and said that Doudrop was just passed last week and that’s why she left in the middle of the match. She seemed willing to overcome that with her partner in this rematch. Doudrop supported Naomi in the corner to show off her power, but Naomi kicked her in the head to support her. She dodged a senton and tagged Asuka for a missile dropkick. The Empress tried a German suplex but was repulsed. She applied the Asukalock but was unable to fully lock it. Eva asked for a tag before removing her arm and dropping the apron. Doudrop recovered and took out Asuka and Naomi alone to score the victory. Eva looked completely shocked but grabbed a mic and announced herself as the winner. To note:C + Analysis Honestly, it was way better than he was allowed to be at this point. Doudrop doing all the work while Eva took the credit at the end was the only way it was going to work. Naomi and Asuka already have their place in the Women’s Money in the Bank match, so they didn’t lose anything by putting Doudrop here. Using Eva as a manipulative heel will be the only way WWE will use her until she wins the WWE Universe or proves that she has improved in the ring.

5 out of 5 After Ricochet stole John Morrison’s drip stick and used it to vaporize The Miz backstage, JoMo and Ricochet got into a fight in a singles match. They went back and forth with quick kicks and strikeouts before Johnny Drip Drip scored the game’s first two-count. He maintained the upper hand until Ricochet knocked him out of the ring. The Miz used his wheelchair to prevent Ricochet from reaching Morrison, so Ricochet jumped over him to hit a hurricane. He grabbed another drip and sprayed The A-Lister. JoMo stuck Ricochet on our return from an ad. The One and Only started to gain momentum as he performed a series of quick moves to achieve a near drop. Ricochet ended up hitting a cross springboard on the outside which sent him and Morrison over the barricade. Neither man could beat the count of 10 in the ring. To note:B + Analysis If someone else was in The Miz and Morrison’s shoes, these segments wouldn’t be as entertaining. They take it all and make it work one way or another. The action in the ring was as good as you would expect from Ricochet and JoMo, but the place in the end eclipsed everything else. It looked amazing and warranted a double count for once. It was a taste of what’s in store at Money in the Bank. If they do spots like this crossbody, the live crowd will lose their collective spirit.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2945325-wwe-raw-results-winners-grades-reaction-and-highlights-from-june-28 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos