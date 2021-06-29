Local Veteran Becomes Historic Triangle ‘Trivia Guy’

WILLIAMSBURG – He’s known in town as the Trivia Guy, but Matt Chambers is a man of all trades.

From the beginning Squared Away Entertainment Three years ago, the Chambers Hampton Roads business became a multi-operations department.

During the week, locals will see him hosting SpeedQuizzing quizzes at restaurants or bars like Virginia Beer Company or Precarious beer project.

But it mainly provides DJ services for weddings or events, as well as photo booth operations for a variety of events.

Native Buckingham County, a small town south of Charlottesville, Chambers moved to Williamsburg in 2012 with a love for DJing.

I wanted to DJ, and I was trying to get into different bars around here but it didn’t really work, he said. So I mainly focused on doing small events and weddings, and found that I loved doing weddings.

He celebrated his first marriage in 2015, and it was the success that followed that led him to start his own business.

Chambers loved music since he was a child.

Every person I was in contact with when I was young put me on different types of music, he said. My mom listened to R&B, my dad listened to blues, and my sister listened to hip-hop. In high school my friends taught me classic rock and all the different types of music.

But he discovered his love for DJing while deployed to Iraq in 2007 and 2008.

Chambers, who served 18 years in the Army National Guard, had a friend who was a DJ at the time and taught him the ropes.

Chambers soon found himself going from a bedroom DJ to being booked every weekend for weddings and other events.

It was the military vernacular that gave Chambers the name of his company, Squared Away Entertainment.

Squared away is a military saying that refers to someone who knows what they’re doing and has it covered completely.

And that’s how Chambers wants the community to view him.

I’m not just a DJ, he says. I can organize trivia, I can do photo booths, so it’s all kind of under one umbrella.

June 28 marked Chambers’ fourth year by hosting a trivia night at the Virginia Beer Company, where he tried out his SpeedQuizzing trivia game.

Chamber games are much faster and more competitive than the average pencil-to-paper trivia game.

With Virginia Beer Company, Chambers organized quiz nights at the Precarious Beer Project, Brass faucet, Green leaf coffee and other local spots.

It kind of exploded from that cool little idea to something that has pretty much been a lifeline during the pandemic, Chambers said.

Many businesses in the wedding and DJ industry struggled during the pandemic, including Chambers, which went from being a year-round reservation to no weddings or events.

But he found he could still run virtual quiz nights during the pandemic.

People would tell me all the time that this was the highlight of their week because they were in quarantine doing nothing, and they could play trivia games with their friends and family through Zoom, he said. declared.

As bars slowly began to reopen this year, Chambers has returned to hosting in-person quizzes and seeing familiar faces.

Some places I go, I’m just known as the Trivia Guy, he said. It’s really cool to think that if I didn’t focus on something other than DJing some people might not even know me because when I DJ for weddings and corporate events you might not see me at all.

However, with a wife and children as well as a business to run on her own, Chambers sometimes struggles to balance her family life with her work.

I’m still working, he said.

Even with his already busy schedule, he always finds new ventures to take on.

For 2021, I wanted to do more things for the community, he said.

Since January, Chambers has been hosting monthly virtual fundraisers for various Williamsburg-area charities and organizations, including Heritage protection society, Weighted angels, Avalon Center and the Warhill High School bandaged.

With a goal of reaching $ 5,000 for the year, Chambers has already reached around $ 3,400.

I have people playing from all over the place, he says. Theres a family that lives in Greece because they have a family member living in the US so they play with them online.

Chambers also hopes to welcome more in person and is always looking for charities or organizations to work with.

Those who frequent Virginia Beer Company will soon see more of Chambers, as it returns every Thursday starting July 1.

Unlike the trivia leagues he used to organize there, these will be normal trivia nights with different themes.

Her trivia theme parties include TV shows, movies, and of course her favorite theme – music.

For more information on Chambers and Squared Away Entertainment, visit his website.

