LA Times Entertainment Career Guide for Hollywood Dreamers





Careers in the entertainment industry can be mysterious for those just starting out, and even for those who work in the business. Actor Randall Park said that when he first decided he wanted to sue Hollywood in the early 2000s, people told him to go to Samuel Film Bookstore & French Theater. If you were an actor in Los Angeles, this was the place to go if you wanted to get information, he said. The first Samuel French LA store was founded in 1929 downtown and moved to Hollywood in 1947. Until the 1970s, its LA operations sold and licensed plays in the area. But ultimately, the store also offered resources for those interested in pursuing a career in Hollywood. He sold play books that actors could use for audition monologues; biographies of entertainment personalities; practical guides on various aspects of filmmaking; and lists of casting and production agents and companies. Former general manager Joyce Mehess, who occasionally worked at Samuel French from 1991 until it closed two years ago, remembers Park walking into the store before he was famous. She said she felt so happy every time she saw him on her TV screen. So many celebrities have passed by the bookstore, she said. A lot of people thought we were an agency, Mehess said. And we said no, it was an information center. I can give you a list. I can give you a part that might match the type you are, and you can search for it from there. You can certainly ask questions; I’ll be at my office. And maybe a big star could come by and inspire you. Providing inspiration and community was Mehess’ mission for the store. It wasn’t just about selling books, it was about encouraging nervous newcomers to make those phone calls, to take those risks. But Samuel French closed in March 2019. Concord Music acquired it as part of the company’s foray into the theater. At the time, a petition trying to save the bookstore collected nearly 8,000 signatures. The space has been empty for two years. There really was a hole created when this bookstore closed, Park said. While there are many resources online, he said it is sometimes difficult for newcomers to find the right ones. Here at the Los Angeles Times, we want to be your new destination for this kind of information. This guide provides explanations and tips to start and build your career in the entertainment industry. And don’t hesitate to ask us your questions, and do our best to find an expert to answer them.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/business/story/2021-06-28/la-times-entertainment-career-guide-hollywood-dreamers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos