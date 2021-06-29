Model Hunter McGrady reveals newborn baby’s name honors late brother





Hunter McGrady gave his newborn son a name that honors his late brother, Tynan. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model announced the arrival of Hudson Tynan Keys in her Instagram story on Sunday. “I’ve never known love like this,” she wrote in a photo of baby Hudson grabbing her finger with her tiny hand. “I enjoyed it and in pure happiness. I can’t wait to introduce this nice boy to you,” she added. She followed Monday on Instagram with more photos of her newborn, writing: “I have never known this kind of love. Hudson Tynan Keys was born June 26, 2021 at 7 lbs 1 oz and 21” tall. “ She added, “The healing we desperately needed. I can’t wait to tell her how special her middle name is.” Hudson Tyson is the first child of McGrady, 28, and her husband of two years, Brian Keys. Her arrival comes just under two months after the model announced the sudden death of her younger brother Tynan, who died in an accident aged 23. “My little brother went to be with the Lord on May 1,” McGrady wrote alongside an Instagram gallery of photos showing her and her brother over the years. Tynan, who was only weeks away from graduating in computer engineering from San Francisco State University, was “the nicest, sweetest, loving, handsome, intelligent human being.” and funny this land has ever known, ”said McGrady. “If you know me, you know that I love my brother, he is and always will be the love of my life,” she continued. “I texted my brother every night with the words ‘Good night, I love you’ because I didn’t want a day to go by without him knowing how much I love him and her. love it, ”she wrote. “It’s not clear why these things happen, why accidents happen, why life is taken too short,” McGrady added. “I am so grateful for the 23 years that God has given us with him. I know we will meet again because the Bible says so.”

