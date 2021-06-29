Entertainment
Sherni portrays real Hindu heroes as villains – anti-Hindu Bollywood propaganda continues
The Bollywood film Sherni, based on the murder of Tigress Avni, distorted the facts of the incident and presented it with an anti-Hindu bias. The movie made the Hindus into the bad guys in the movie when the truth is anything but. Like all other films, Bollywood also showed its Hindu hatred in this film, making fun of Hindu beliefs and showing those who practice them with a negative image.
Tigress Avni, declared as a man-eater, had killed 13 people before being shot. She was killed with the help of 2 Mulsim men after sowing terror in the villages around Yavatmal in Maharashtra. The tigress had been killing people since 2016 and based on the Supreme Court’s order to tranquilize and transport her to another location or kill her, she was shot on November 2, 2018.
The forestry department had recruited hunters Nawab Shafath Ali Khan and his son Ashgar Ali Khan. Even though the official statement on Avni’s murder said Ashgar Ali had killed her in self-defense, there was criticism from many quarters that it was illegal and inhumane. There have even been PILs filed by animal rights and environmental activists begging the court to investigate the truth behind Avni’s murder.
Sangeeta Dogra, the activist who rapped at the gates of the court, claimed that no trace of human remains had been found in Avni’s stomach postmortem, which begs the question of why she was demonized as a man-eater. She also alleged that the villagers gave Ashgar Ali a silver tigress as a reward, which suggests it was a trophy hunt. She also revealed that despite orders from SC not to reward the killer, Ali was rewarded by the government of Maharashtra.
The forestry officer who valiantly handled the situation was KM.Abharna, then deputy curator of the Pandharkawada region. Abharna, Sherni’s main character as Vidya Vincent, and his senior officers told media that the film was factually incorrect. “It’s a typical film that takes advantage of the depiction of tasteless government authorities,” then-PCCF AK.Mishra said. He led the entire operation of capturing / killing Avni.
Mishra said that Abharna did a great job at that time and everyone wanted to save the tigress. But “All of the other characters were shown in a negative light in the film,” he said. The then APCCF, Sunil Limaye, felt that “senior forestry officials were portrayed with bad taste, drinking and cheerful” while the truth is that non-vegetarian food and alcohol are prohibited in homes. forest rests in Maharashtra over the past two decades.
While a bindi wearing KM.Abharna who did an excellent job despite being female was “converted” into Vidya Vincent, the other officers portrayed in a bad light were described as Hindus. With the exception of one “Hassan Noorani”, all forestry officials have been portrayed as corrupt or incompetent and cheerful with alcohol. But the most egregious of the anti-Hindu themes was to “convert” the shooter into Hindu. The role of “Ashgar Ali” was played by Sharat Saxena as “Ranjan Rajhans”, a kalawa wearing a Hindu.
Ashgar Ali and his father Nawab Ali have a controversial history. Nawab Ali’s father is said to have been with the British hunters before independence. The fact that such a man is portrayed as a Hindu and that the forest officials doing the puja are portrayed as corrupt people shows the film’s blatant anti-Hindu agenda. However, as usual, Hindu bollywood fans are blind to this propaganda and advise others not to see religion in everything. Being the majority of the population, unless and until Hindus wage the propaganda war started by Bollywood, such appropriation and misrepresentation will never stop.
(Featured image source: TFI publication)
