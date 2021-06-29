The Emmerdale and Coronation Street actor who appeared on EastEnders in his youth





Since its inception in 1985, EastEnders has spawned amazing acting careers. From Ross Kemp to Martine McCutcheon, the stars of the BBC soap opera have made headlines around the world. Many EastEnders stars have used the show to launch their careers, including a prominent soap star. Only die-hard Soap fans will know that Emmerdale star Mark Jordon was previously at EastEnders. Marks Emmerdale’s character Daz Spencer had a tumultuous career first as a soldier before sleeping on the streets for three years. The ex-soldier has been implicated in stories involving loan sharks and PTSD that would not be missing in Albert Square. READ MORE: Ex-EastEnders actor married to Casualty star





But acting careers actually blossomed at Walford when he first appeared in an episode in 1986. When he was 21, Mark made an appearance on an episode of EastEnders and although his role is not remembered by fans, it led to the start of a vast career in soap operas. Mark then played PC Wilson on Coronation Street for four episodes the following year before signing up to play PC Phil Bellamy in the ITV drama Heartbeat for 15 years.



The Character Was So Loved Heartbeat produced a farewell documentary titled Farewell Phil on Christmas Day in 2007. On July 8, 2014, Mark joined the cast of Emmerdale in the short-term role of Daz Spencer. He reprized the role in August 2017, becoming a regular actor, until Daz was written on January 31, 2019. Mark Jordon married Coronation Street actress Siobhan Finneran in 1997, but they divorced in 2014. The couple have two children together. Most recently, the 56-year-old started dating his Emmerdale co-star Laura Norton. The cast announced that they are expecting their first child on August 24, 2020, and Laura gave birth to their son Jesse on January 29, 2021.

