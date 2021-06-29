Suspect killed in botched Hollywood Hills heist named





HOLLYWOOD, CA The name of a theft suspect killed in a shootout with the security guard of a top Fashion Nova executive during a failed robbery in the Hollywood Hills has been released.

Ethan Wilson, 19, a Los Angeles resident died at the scene, the coroner’s office said. The security guard was seriously injured, while the other two victims were hospitalized in stable condition. The crime took place around 2:05 a.m. at 1474 Blue Jay Way, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Joe Todd. The suspects were following a Rolls-Royce occupied by Fashion Nova CEO Richard Saghian, according to TMZ.com.

“We are told that it is not clear whether they knew Saghian was traveling in the vehicle, or whether they only followed him because of the value of Rolls,” TMZ reported. “Law enforcement sources tell us that the suspects ordered two men who were traveling in the Rolls with Richard to get to the ground and took some jewelry.… Richard had already entered his home when the shooting took place. start.” The LAPD said outside the house, three suspects wearing ski masks and handguns jumped out of a gray Audi and forced two victims to the ground, taking their watches and jewelry. An armed security guard exchanged gunfire with the suspects, injuring two of them.

“The security guard was shot in the abdomen and is currently in critical condition at a local hospital,” Los Angeles police said on Friday afternoon. “The two robbery victims were also hit by gunfire and are currently in stable condition at a local hospital.” Police said the injured suspects got back into their cars and fled the scene, before LAPD officers later caught up with them near Santa Monica Boulevard and Doheny Avenue.

Officers discovered that one suspect was shot in the abdomen and was pronounced dead at the scene, “LAPD said.” The second suspect was shot in the ankle and was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. “ Police said the incident could be linked to other thefts in the Hollywood area. Anyone with more information on the case has been asked to call homicide detectives at 213-486-6840, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

City News Service contributed to this report.

