Jamie Lynn Spears sure says she supports big sister Britney





Country singer and actor Jamie Lynn Spears wants you to know that she’s supporting her big sister Britney Spears, and she doesn’t need outside validation to prove it. Speaking to Instagram, the young Spears warmly applauded those who criticized her for not showing external support for the pop superstar as she fights to end her tutelage. Sometimes angry, sometimes emotional, Jamie Lynn Spears says she would support her older sister if she wanted to live on Mars or in a rainforest, or reclaim her throne as the queen of pop country. “I have nothing to gain or lose anyway,” says the 30-year-old. “This situation doesn’t affect me anyway because I’m just her sister who only cares about her happiness.” On June 23, Britney Spears testified for the first time about her guardianship. In a 20-minute indicted testimony, the 39-year-old singer compared the past 13 years to sex trafficking, accusing her father and his team of being in control of her life to the point of not allowing her to remove an IUD to have children , removing her bedroom door, making her undress in front of others and more. His anger and sadness were palpable, and the response from his followers on social media was swift and unified. In Monday’s video (June 28) on Instagram Live, Jamie Lynn Spears says she’s been on her sister’s ear for years, encouraging her to do certain things, like finding alternate legal representation. “Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would like with a hashtag on a public platform. But I can assure you that I supported my sister long before there was a hashtag, and I will support her long afterwards, ”she says. “I am not my family, I am my own person. I speak for myself,” adds young Spears. “I’m so proud of her for using her voice. I’m so proud of her for asking for some new advice.” Jamie Lynn Spears didn’t mention any of her other family members. The two women share Jamie and Lynne Spears as a father and mother. Many of Britney’s charges are aimed at her father, who she believes should be jailed. Jamie Lynn Spears entered the country music scene in 2013 with a single titled “How could I Want More”. It’s his only song to crack Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart, and she backed it up with a tour of festivals and opening act shows, as well as a significant amount of media. In 2016, she released a song called “Sleepover”. Even though she has drawn criticism for remaining silent in the four or five days since Britney Spears testified, she has indeed shown public support for her older sister: she took to Instagram Stories in February. after the release of a documentary titled Coaching Britney Spears, for example. 10 hottest songs for summer 2021 Newcomers Willie Jones and Walker Hayes are also on the list of earworms we don’t want to give up. Not all hot summer songs have to be a party song, and not all good party songs will make a great summer playlist. Our Top 10 encompasses a range of emotions and experiences. What would summer be without summer love or summer sorrow, or a little nostalgia? Scroll down to see the 10 songs on this list of the hottest summer country songs. It’s part of Taste of Country’s Summer Hot List, an annual report on songs and artists that should be cooked this year.

