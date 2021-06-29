Langley actor and writer part of play tackling mental health issues – Aldergrove Star





Breakwater follows six young people as they face the effects of isolation and the mental health challenges of a symbolic global flood. One of the young actors who will bring this play to life next week is Langley’s Skylar Walker. Walker, who plays Elijah, isn’t just an actor with Dike, but also screenwriter and design assistant for the multimedia theater production from the Roundhouse Youth Theater Action Group (RHYTAG) and the Some Assembly Theater Company. RECENT: Headliners announced for Fort Langley Jazz and Art Festival in September Breakwater began, before the pandemic, in response to conversations with young people talking about their struggles. Then, when the pandemic struck, the project faced uncertainty about its ability to move forward. Through it all, one area of ​​certainty remained – the pandemic was causing an increase in mental health problems among young people, organizers said. So, with the determination of Some Assembly and the support of the City of Vancouver, Vancouver Coastal Health, the Roundhouse Community Center and other funders, RHYTAG was able to pivot and advance this “important theatrical collaboration”. Written by young people, with professional playwright Valerie Methot – with support from industry professionals, from screenplay consultants to advisors – Breakwater promotes self-care and compassion as well as strong, caring communities. Among them is Skylar. This is their first year with the (RHYTAG), and they said they enjoy doing graphics, reading, coloring, singing, and spending time with family and friends when not playing or performing. . IN OTHER ARTISTIC NEWS: Surrey Little Theater sold to fund renovations to the merged companies’ Langley Playhouse Walker has struggled with mental health and gender identity for some time, so being part of a play that highlights these issues has been a big eye-opener for Walker, they said, hoping to continue. to shed light on what is described as a heavy but important subject. Breakwater will be featured on the virtual stage on June 30 at 4 p.m., July 8 at 7 p.m. and July 11 at 3 p.m. Tickets are by donation to www.someassembly.ca. Some Assembly Theater Company is in its 21st year of creating and collaboratively producing original plays that promote awareness, dialogue and positive social change around the issues facing young people. The company is the recipient of the City of Vancouver Youth Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Youth Community, and the Deryck Thomson Award for Outstanding Contribution to Community Building and Well-Being. . A tip for the story? Email: [email protected]



LanguageMental HealthTheatre



