‘Aquaman 2’, ‘John Wick 4’ and major blockbusters begin production

“It feels good to say ‘Cinema is back!'” Said Vin Diesel. Variety Saturday evening.

It was reported the next morning that “F9: The Fast Saga “grossed $ 70 million in 4,179 North American theaters, marking the biggest US box office opening since” Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker “in 2019. The previous holder of this achievement was Paramount’s “A Quiet Place Part II” with $ 48.3 million.

While date-and-date hybrid releases have industry analysts unsure of the longevity of this summer’s box office, studios are entering production on many big tentpole films. Four notable blockbusters began filming on Monday, signifying a long-awaited sign of Hollywood’s confidence.

“Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom,” which is set to debut in theaters on December 16, 2022, goes into production 18 months before its release. James Wan, the horror filmmaker who helmed “Aquaman” in 2018 posted a photo on Instagram in an icy cave to show that filming is underway.

The first “Aquaman” grossed over $ 1.4 billion at the global box office and remains the highest grossing DC Extended Universe movie to this day. As for the concrete details, not much is known about the sequel to come. Pilou Asbaek, who played villainous Euron Greyjoy in “Game of Thrones”, was in talks to join the film alongside Momoa earlier this year.

The sequel will be produced by Wan and Peter Safran, while David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick has returned to write the screenplay.

Lionsgate was so happy with the “John Wick” franchise that they announced the fourth film during the opening week of “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum”. While the fourth chapter was originally supposed to turn back to back with a subsequent fifth installment, the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed production for an entire calendar year.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” is now set to hit theaters on May 27, 2022 – and Lionsgate has announced that the fourth film is now in production. While each installment of “John Wick” began touring over a year before hitting theaters, “John Wick: Chapter 4” is the last horse to leave its stable with just under 11 months before its debut in rooms. Production is expected to begin this summer in France, Germany, New York and Japan.

Keanu Reeves will be joined by Laurence Fishburne, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson, Skarsgård and Donnie Yen. Directed again by Chad Stahelski, “John Wick: Chapter 4” will be produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Stahelski with Reeves and Louise Rosner as executive producers.

anyone have a pencil sharpener? JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4 is now in production. pic.twitter.com/J4HSCatBIU – Lionsgate (@Lionsgate) June 28, 2021

Rian Johnson announced Monday morning that production of “Knives Out 2” had started on Greece’s warm Mediterranean coasts. Like “Aquaman” for Warner Bros., the “Knives Out” franchise is a particularly lucrative property that Netflix has acquired in an attempt to bolster its roster of original films. The streaming service bought the rights to “Knives Out 2” and “Knives Out 3” for more than $ 450 million in March.

Daniel Craig will reprise his role as smart private investigator Benoit Blanc alongside a new cast including Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Madelyn Cline and Jessica Henwick.

According to various media, the filming locations are said to be Spetses, a wealthy island off the northeastern Peloponnese coast and close to Porto Heli, in the region known as the Greek Riviera. Filming for the film is expected to end in Greece by the end of July or August.

Aaaaaaa and WAS DISABLED! First day of filming on the next Benoit Blanc mystery. Thank you to all the lovely and patient people here in Greece for allowing us to commit all of these murders on their peaceful shores. pic.twitter.com/SUFptCpl3G -Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) June 28, 2021

Back in the United States, Netflix also began production of Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise”. Uri Singer, a producer of the film, made the ad on Twitter.

The film marks the writer-director’s third collaboration with Netflix, having previously directed Oscar-nominated “Marriage Story” and “The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)”.

The disaster comedy film will star Greta Gerwig, Adam Driver and Jodie Turner-Smith. Driver will play Jack, a professor who made a name for himself teaching Hitler Studies at a liberal arts college in Central America. Together with his fourth wife Babette (Gerwig) and their children, they try to navigate the rocky passages usual in family life. This is put to the test when an “airborne toxic event” disrupts their existence and forces them to face the threat of death together.