Hollywood Mental Health Awareness: Managing Stress With Art

DLo recalls that he instinctively knew how to order a scene as a performer, even before he had received the proper training. This early confidence gave him the courage to pursue a career in an industry where the odds seemed stacked against him.

His early mentors, however, could see through his talent and charisma.

They told me you have a problem with being vulnerable, and you have to get over that, because it will kill you as a brunette queer trans person, if you keep acting like everything is fine, he said .

Every dilemma for actors, DLo said, is whether their careers are progressing at the right pace. Are you continuing or is it time to give up?

He said the mid-2010s was a turning point for queer and trans people, and he booked roles in Looking, Transparent and Sense8. But then, as he made strides in trans advocacy, including filming open letter to Hollywood calling for fair casting practices for transgender roles in 2017, acting fizzled out.

It became, am I doing enough ?, and that question am I doing enough? … that was the real fight, he said.

Many who work in the entertainment industry will agree that this can be difficult. It’s competitive, there are toxic and abusive elements, it favors people with relationships, and whenever you have the chance to be successful, someone asks you what you do next.

We asked artists how they maintain their sanity in Hollywood, and interviewed the therapists who work with them for advice that might be helpful to anyone working in the industry.

Creativity

Brian Torres, a Mexican Native American queer therapist, specializes in very sensitive people; he said that many artists fall into this category. They have a brain that processes information in depth, as well as a nervous system and sensory sensitivity that is more finely tuned or very responsive.

As a result, highly sensitive people have a high degree of empathy which makes them good storytellers, but they also tend to be overwhelmed and burn out more quickly.

Partner of DLos, Anjali Alimchandani, psychologist and member of the board of directors of National Network of Queer and Trans Therapists of Color, said much of his work is about helping people connect and breaking down barriers to their creativity: to be able to access creativity, we need to feel free and secure.

It involves understanding how to identify and observe feelings, and developing the skills to deal with emotions.

If there is a painful feeling to come, it is almost always that there is an unmet need under the feeling, Alimchandani said. What are the feelings that are trying to communicate? It tries to give you data and information on where something is wrong.

Rejection

Alimchandani highlights DLos’ struggle to always question whether he is doing enough: it has to do with rejection, she said. Am I doing enough? Am I sufficient? Am I enough, period?

It can also affect your relationships, DLo said, when friends have successes you don’t.

Torres said it’s easy to tie your own worth to the approval of others, to think you’re not good enough unless someone thinks you’re good enough for the job.

Allblk Double Cross drama series frontman Jeff Logan said you have to love the whole process. He said his past as a former football player who worked to lose over 100 pounds after becoming depressed and homeless, helps her cope with adversity in the entertainment industry.

It’s about knowing that there will be rejection, accepting it and embracing it, he said. There must be a yes somewhere. I’ll find him.

Randall Park, actor in the Disney + series WandaVision and co-founder of production company Imminent Collision, said the reality of pursuing a career in the entertainment industry is that you won’t come out of it unscathed.

I think by doing that you are a bit destroyed, he said. In life too, right?

But: It makes sense that the funniest job in the world is really hard to get. … If you want to experience so much fun in life, you have to go through some hoops.

Instability

There is no linear path to success in the industry, so there is constant self-doubt, am I on the right track? said Alimchandani.

Torres sees that a big part of his clients’ happiness comes down to getting this new project. It’s that preoccupation with success, that you won’t be happy until you have this movie, he said. And you will be miserable until then?

Many in the industry also face the financial insecurity of irregular income, juggling a side job or multiple jobs.

It’s holistic and not just about self-esteem, Torres said. If you try to make money with your art and you fail to do so, it raises the insecurity of How Am I Going to Survive?

Under-represented communities

If you’re a person of color or identify as LGBTQ, you’re dealing with all of these issues, magnified, Alimchandari said. She added that this is probably also true for most women, who face disproportionate beauty standards in Hollywood.

Further rejection, lack of opportunity, racism, transphobia, homophobia, being asked to do stereotypical things that kill your soul. … And what does it do to a person to constantly go through this? asked Alimchandani. Tokenism, but also being constantly asked to teach people.

Art as therapy

In addition to performance work, DLo writes, produces and performs in autobiographical solo exhibitions for the theater. And he runs workshops with South Asian immigrants, helping them tell their coming-out stories.

I think the process that you do these shows is such a therapeutic process, Alimchandani told DLo. Sometimes it’s only when you start to write your story and start to be able to rewrite your personal story, that you realize that … is no longer true and maybe it never was. And you start to see things in a new way.

She added that she saw aspects of group therapy in the DLos audience’s reaction to her.

As one person shares their story, other people start to connect and it starts to shed light on some aspect of their story, she said. This is the part after the show where everyone comes up to him to talk. There are tears; people are emotional. It’s a bit like group therapy.

It’s the vehicle of comedy that allows people to look at their own story through my story and not feel like it’s so overwhelming, DLo said.

Park and Michael Golamco, screenwriter of the 2019 film Always Be My Maybe and co-founder of Imminent Collision, were among a group of friends who started the LCC Theater Company at UCLA. (LCC stands for Lapu, the Caring Coyote.) Ali Wong, who co-wrote Always Be My Maybe with them, is also an alumnus of this theater company, as are many Asian-American creatives in Hollywood.

When you come here as an actor, your mental health is the biggest threat to your staying in the industry, Park said.

Golamco said this was also true for other jobs in Hollywood.

I think writing is dealing with your anxieties… because you spend so much time on your own trying to figure this out, Golamco said. Anxiety is a constant in the play, and a lot of writers I know deal with this anxiety no matter who they are.

The best prescription for [managing your mental health] is the community, Park said.

Park said artists should start their own groups. He was also part of the Channel 101 community, where he has directed and starred in numerous comedy films. He also recommends getting involved in community organizations or small theaters.

Balanced

Your career isn’t the most important aspect of a happy, fulfilling life, Park said.

It’s the type of career where a lot of people go wrong putting everything in it, he said. They believe that everything must be sacrificed to be successful in this field.

Torres said he runs into this all the time with clients.

It’s this indoctrination, he said. If I don’t suffer, don’t bleed, if my mind isn’t preoccupied with this 24/7, I’m going to lose. Someone hungrier will take it. It’s really this abusive relationship with entertainment.

He tries to get artists to identify the parts of their work that animate them.

So what if you want to act is not to be a movie actor at all, he said. What if playing is the box it comes in? So what does acting help you access?

Do you like telling stories? To express yourself? The adrenaline of the stage? Or be able to wake people up to something? If it’s actually those other four things, there might be ways to touch all of these spiritually while you wait for the acting. What other ways can you express yourself so that this muscle does not feel its pain?

Torres was part of a heavy metal rock band and he remembered pinning his hopes and dreams on a recording deal. And once he realized the reality that talent and hard work could get you nowhere without a chance, which is beyond your control, that’s when he started to quit.

Knowing what he knows now, he wished he had been kinder and grateful for the opportunities he had.

Some of the best times I have had have been in the group with my group mates, he said. I would have liked to have had more credibility and more validity.

Freedom to go

Torres enjoys trying to get his therapy clients to consider a Plan B. This is often an unpopular suggestion.

It’s not that I think you should stop, he said. But if you start this investigation of what’s else, you might feel less stuck. … I try to slowly make room for whatever might bring you happiness.

After giving up his musical pursuits, he found that working in the mental health field was not far removed from his initial desire to connect with people as a musician.

Being drawn to the arts and moved by this passion and empathy and ending up here, it makes sense that my next area is of service and helping people, he said.

DLo has struggled a lot in the industry. But he continues to make art.

I’ve always had to remind myself that it’s not your job to be available for someone else’s vision, he said. It’s your job to manifest your clean visions of what your career will look like.

