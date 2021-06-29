



Image source: INSTA / SHANAYAKAPOOR How is Shanaya Kapoor preparing for her big Bollywood debut? Actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor is set to enter Bollywood soon. The 21-year-old is understandably excited. “I am extremely excited and looking forward to making the film. I did several readings with my director and had a lot of discussions about my character summary and the scene breakdown,” said the newcomer to B -Town. block, in an interview with IANS. Shanaya’s first film is being directed by Shashank Khaitan and, like the first projects of many young people in the industry lately, will be produced by Dharma Productions by Karan Johar. She faces actors Gurfateh Pirzada and Laksh Lalwani in the film, A rom-com love triangle. The newbie actress got ready for the movie before it fell to the floor after the lockdown was over. “I think understanding a character’s skin and honesty is important,” she says. Prior to her first film, Shanaya worked as an assistant director on Jhanvi Kapoor’s “Gunjan Saxena” to understand cinema and how film sets work. His father Sanjay Kapoor was recently a regular in the digital space, he has been seen in “Lust Stories”, “The Gone Game” and “The Last Hour”, and has “Finding Anamika” to come. Shanaya chooses her favorite from her father’s recent works. “In my opinion, one of my dad’s favorites is Lust Stories. The character my dad played had diapers, and I think he was extremely well cracked!” she says. Sanjay appeared in the segment of Dibakar Banerjee’s anthology film alongside Manisha Koirala and Jaideep Ahlawat. In the “Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives” web series, during Shanaya’s debut, audiences saw Sanjay Kapoor being possessive of Shanaya’s boyfriend at the “Ball” in Paris while her mother Maheep was gentler. Shanaya stifles a laugh reminiscent of the episode. “Like all parents, I guess! My dad never asks or wants to know, but he’s very protective,” she said, adding, “My mom is like my best friend, so she asks me for a list of at least 100 questions before you leave and come back from the date. But I wouldn’t say they bother me much. “ Her Bollywood debut will follow, but Shanaya is already causing a stir on social media. She has 741,000 fans on Instagram. “Social media and online interactions have become very important,” observes Shanaya, who will be seen in an upcoming video on the Bumble dating app with her mother Maheep Kapoor. In the fun video, Shanaya and Maheep will bond to take the first step and unravel fun secrets and life truths. Speaking of dating apps, Shanaya sums up, “I don’t use dating apps but I think it’s pretty awesome. I heard about dating apps when I was 17. is really cool because you can really get to know a person online before you go to meet them. “

