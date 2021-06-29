Kevin Spacey is ready for a comeback but is it Hollywood?

When news broke last month that disgraced “House of Cards” actor Kevin Spacey landed his first acting job in over four years, playing a supporting role in an Italian independent film , the reaction on social media was instantaneous – and intense.

That was enough to prompt seasoned actress Vanessa Redgrave, whose husband Franco Nero directs and stars in the feature film “L’umo Che Disegno Dio” (The Man Who Draws God), to publicly distance herself from the project. “Although there have been discussions about the possibility of her joining the cast, she will not appear in the film,” her rep said in a statement.

For Spacey’s alleged victims, the news of her casting was another unwelcome reminder of a time they would much prefer to forget. “It’s really boring every time he does something that becomes a story,” said one individual, who claims to have been groped around by Spacey in London in 2007. Speaking to Variety On condition of anonymity, he explained that every time Spacey makes headlines, he is inundated with interview requests.

“In most other similar circumstances in society, there is an element of contrition required before you reintegrate. It didn’t exist at all. Instead, what we’ve gotten are spooky Christmas posts every year, ”the person said, referring to the annual home videos Spacey has posted on YouTube every December for the past three years.

The actor’s disgrace began in 2017, when “Rent” and “Star Trek: Discovery” actor Anthony Rapp first stated publicly that Spacey had given him a non-consensual sexual advance at the age of. 14 years old. Rapp’s story, which appeared in BuzzFeed News, was followed by a cascade of misconduct allegations against Spacey. (Rapp declined to comment for this story.)

Although Spacey formally apologized to Rapp shortly after the article was published, Spacey’s statement – in which he claims to have no recollection of the incident and attempts to distract from the allegations by stating publicly his sexual orientation for the first time – has been widely criticized.

In the UK, the actor still faces criminal charges. A spokesperson for the Crown Prosecution Service said Variety: “We are reviewing an evidence package that is returned to us by the Metropolitan Police.” In this case, the complaints are believed to stem from an 11-year period during which Spacey was artistic director of the Old Vic Theater in London. In 2017, the theater admitted to receiving 20 personal testimonials of “alleged inappropriate behavior” from Spacey.

In 2018, Spacey pleaded not guilty to an indecent assault charge involving a teenager on Nantucket Island, Massachusetts. The charge was dropped after the alleged victim also withdrew a civil suit. Elsewhere, Los Angeles officials have failed to pursue two sexual assault complaints, one because of the statute of limitations, the other after the alleged victim’s death.

Nonetheless, the two-time Oscar-winning actor continues to be embroiled in multiple legal battles stemming from the allegations against him, including a civil lawsuit brought by two plaintiffs – Rapp and another alleged victim known only as “CD”. – as well as confidential arbitration with the producer of “House of Cards” Media Rights Capital. (From 2020, Varieties owner, Penske Media, has a joint venture with Media Rights Capital called PMRC).

CD alleges that when he was 14, he had several non-consensual sex with Spacey, including attempted rape. CD’s lawsuit was dismissed last month after he refused to waive his anonymity.

“The scope of Spacey’s strategy to remain viable, as it is, has been limited to harnessing what he sees as his most valuable quality as an actor – his ability to destabilize and deliver performance. really grotesque as we have seen in a smaller forum over the past four years with these Christmas videos, these interpretations of poetry whose lyrics defiantly refuse to separate the character from the man and so on, ”a said Kiran Nagendran, senior reputation adviser to UK agency Montfort Communications, citing an unexpected audience in an August 2019 appearance at a museum in Rome, where Spacey gave a poetry reading.

“Now these can delight his fans and completely revolt his alleged victims,” ​​Nagendran continues. Ultimately, however, it will be a question of whether the industry considers it sufficiently bankable to deliver this disturbing performance on the big screen again, and Nero’s film will help to determine that to some extent, although the arthouse isn’t Hollywood, of course. “

Granted, Redgrave’s husband Nero and production partner Louis Nero seem to think Spacey is still bankable. “We, Franco and I both know him,” Louis told Italian newspaper La Repubblica of Spacey’s involvement in “L’umo Che Disegno Dio”. “Kevin has a lot of respect for Franco. We sent him the script and he loved the project.

Kevin Spacey takes a break from filming in Turin, Italy.

PA

And despite the ignominy, Spacey still has a sizable social media following, with over half a million fans on Instagram and 4.1 million on Twitter. His last screen appearances – those three YouTube videos, each posted around Christmas – have racked up 16.7 million views, though many comments on the posts are unfavorable to the actor.

But his return poses a dilemma for the entertainment industry in terms of complicity – or at least optics – especially since Spacey has apparently been allowed to operate with impunity for decades. (In the arbitration with Media Rights Capital, other damning allegations of Spacey’s behavior on set emerged, including an incident in 2012 when, after burning his hand, he groped a production assistant of ‘House of Cards’ that drove Spacey to the hospital.) “I think there were certainly a lot of people in the industry who knew [about Spacey’s harassment]said the anonymous who spoke to Variety.

Spacey’s current attempt to revive his acting career is also precipitating a conversation around the more thorny question of whether someone accused of sexual harassment or assault should be allowed to rehabilitate their career in the entertainment industry. There are, after all, cases of beloved actors and musical artists who have achieved success despite being convicted of equally serious crimes, such as Mark Wahlberg, who was briefly jailed in 1988 for attacking a Vietnamese, and rapper and producer Jay. -Z, who in 2001 pleaded guilty to stabbing a musical executive at a party.

“When we talk about rehabilitation and redemption, I think we have to think about […] what do you need to do to show that you understand that your behavior was not acceptable? Dame Heather Rabbatts, President of Time’s Up UK, recounts Variety.

While Time’s Up UK is primarily aimed at encouraging the reporting of current and historical abuses within the industry, the suggestion of organizing an independent standards body is one that Rabbatts points out could also offer sanctions and a way of turning back the clock for those who face such allegations. .

“It seems to me that we need to think about how people not only apologize, but how do they really understand what was wrong with their behavior? And how do they understand what this means around their behavior in the future? Rabbatts explains.

“What we have to do is think of a path, if you will, to redemption that gets people to recognize their behavior in some way or another.”

In Spacey’s case, the main problem is that the actor hasn’t shown great palpable recognition of his alleged behavior, let alone remorse, at least in the public mind.

Spacey representatives did not respond to Varieties requests for comments.

Of course, a supporting role in an Italian independent feature film doesn’t necessarily represent a return to Hollywood. Yet, as its former victim points out, the industry must view Spacey’s rehabilitation not only from a financial perspective, but also ethically.

“Whoever works with him now, whoever hires him or hires him, surely must have some degree of confidence in both legal and mental responsibility to know that this will not happen again under their watch,” said that person. “If a grip or a runner on [Nero’s] movie has a similar experience, which isn’t impossible given its track record, it’s not really just about Spacey. It’s also a lot on those who put him back in that position.

Adam B. Vary contributed to this report.