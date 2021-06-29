Javicia Leslie teases how this latest twist will affect season 3

Batwoman concluded its second season on Sunday night on The CW, ending what was in many ways a major transitional story in Gotham City as well as the characters on the show. The season began with a new hero, Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie), taking on the mantle of Batwoman after Kate Kane’s supposed death and as it was finally revealed that Kate (now played by Wallis Day after Ruby Rose had left the role at the end of Season 1) was alive, the season was largely Ryan’s story as she moved beyond her past to embrace her role as a hero. However, the finale dropped a serious bombshell on an element of Ryan’s past that Leslie says will have a serious impact on Season 3.

Warning: Spoilers for the Sunday Night Season 3 finale of Batwoman, “Power”, below.

Part of Ryan’s story is that her birth parents were both deceased and she was later adopted by a woman named Cora Lewis who was herself later killed by the Wonderland gang. However, in the Season 2 finale, Ryan visits Alice (Rachel Skarsten) at Arkham Asylum where Alice reveals that Ryan’s biological mother did not actually die giving birth to him and is still in life, a revelation that could be heartbreaking for Ryan. According to Leslie, this is something that will open new doors in Season 3.

“I think I always had the feeling when we started this season that we never went to Ryan’s birth parents and that would always end up being something that would be touched on in a very delicate way in Gotham,” he said. Leslie said. Weekly entertainment. “Now that we know there is a possibility or maybe it’s just the truth that Ryan’s mother, his birth mother is still alive, I’m so excited for Season 3 because it doesn’t is a whole [new] world we can enter.

It’s a world that will come with a lot of questions from Ryan.

“If I had to even say how I would feel, the first thing I would like to know is, ‘Why have you abandoned me?'” Said Leslie. “So I think there will always be that thought on the back of Ryan’s head, but I think to know that there is a person she is related in blood to still alive that she could find, I think it would be very important to her. I think having a mother, a mother daughter relationship with someone is very important to Ryan. So I know that’s probably going to be a big part of her goal for next season, to determine if Alice is lying. And if Alice is telling the truth, then find out where her mother is. “

The mystery of whether Alice is telling the truth about Ryan’s birth mother isn’t the only thing Ryan will have to contend with in Season 3. The season ended with the various Villain Trophies that had been taken out of. the Batcave washed up on the shore, including the Poison Ivy vines which then took root and began to grow. While it’s not clear if Poison Ivy will really appear in Season 3, the potential is certainly there and Leslie teases that the impact of these trophies will be “epic.”

“So epic,” she said. “Like literally a lot of your epic Batman villains, we’ve all got their guns and they’ve all been released into the river and people are going to find [them] and you’re going to find out the effects that these weapons have on these normal citizens of Gotham and then become like these villains, and it’s gonna be so much fun. I look forward ! I’m excited because we’re about to start filming Season 3 and can’t wait to read the scripts and see where it goes. “

Season 3 of Batwoman will premiere Wednesday, October 13 at 9 / 8c on The CW.