The BET Awards gave us a lot to deal with





Considering everything that happened at the Sundays BET Awards, one would be forgiven for needing some time to process. First up, the red carpet: a mind-boggling mix of headlongs and puzzles. Zendaya showed up in a sheer Versace gown worn by Beyonc for a BET performance in Prepare to Feel Old in 2003. (We thank Zendaya and her stylist, Law Roach, for choosing the look, but we didn’t didn’t need to feel so old.)

Lil Nas X wowed viewers with a quick change of outfit on the carpet, from a floral print suit to a ball gown by designer Andrea Grossi that included a bolero jacket, suspenders and a full skirt. He tore up the red carpet and dragged his detractors online.

Issa Rae, another star, wore a white blazer dress with exaggerated shoulders; the look screamed the Hollywood boss, and rightly so. Many other attendees let those of us watch from home wondering if celebrities were, as one writer put it, social distancing from their stylists. After the step-and-repetition, things really started. The show, which billed itself as a celebration of black women and culture’s biggest night, was full of surprises, some planned and others clearly unintentional. (As usual, there were a lot of missed clues and technical difficulties.)

During a performance of Migos, Cardi B took the stage in a dazzling black Dolce & Gabbana jumpsuit that revealed her belly and visually announced that she was pregnant with her second child.

Host of the night, Taraji P. Henson, gave us look after wig after wig. DaBabys’ locker room-themed performance had good chaotic energy and a dancer moving around the stage in a giant baby costume, pushing her hips to the beat. But the funniest part of the night was when the camera pointed to Rep. Maxine Waters and her back was facing the scene. (She was probably looking at a screen, but it’s funnier to imagine that she was just ignoring the action.)

There were other memorable moments, including when Megan Thee Stallion, the night’s biggest winner, took the stage with a blonde wig up to the waist, a patent leather bodysuit and killer hues. She delivered bars, looks, choreography and met all of her signals. We are a repeat queen!

Tyler, the creator performed Lumberjack, from his latest album, Call Me if You Get Lost, giving us a Hollywood production to the point where some wondered if Steven Spielberg was behind the installation; the rapper showed up on stage, apparently in the middle of a tornado, in a vintage blue-green car. R&B showed signs of life when Jazmine Sullivan and Ari Lennox performed Sit on It, from Ms. Sullivans’ Heaux Tales album, which felt like a warm and strong embrace, and after the past year and a half that we all have eue, we could use a lot more. from these.

Lil Nas X took to the stage in an ensemble inspired by Michael-Jackson-in-Remember the Time. In an ancient Egyptian-style golden costume, complete with a cobra headband, he twisted his latest single, Montero (Call Me By Your Name). Towards the end of his performance, he climbed a staircase that looked like ruins while casually twerking. (Yes, he’s a hero.) At the end of the song, he turned to the dancer to his right and, in Madonna-and-Britney fashion, gave him a passionate kiss. On Twitter, viewers applauded Lil Nas X for his fearlessness. (Others weren’t as excited about the performance, but that was part of the goal: to troll them.)

At this point of the night, people were losing their minds on social media, but there were still several surprises ahead: Ms Henson giving a weird lesson on twerking; the cast of Tyler Perrys Sistas presenting the best international award by hanging out Moniques latest take on black women wearing beanies in public; and a star-studded memorial for DMX, who died in April, which included Busta Rhymes performing her own rendition of Up in Here and a prerecorded prayer by the late rapper. By the time BET honored Queen Latifah with a Lifetime Achievement Award, we were exhausted. After being celebrated with covers of her music by Lil Kim, MC Lyte and Rhapsody, Queen Latifah shed a few tears during her acceptance speech. It ended with her saying Happy Pride! with a peace sign and a wink. We hear you, girl.

