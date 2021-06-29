Love Island latecomer puts cat among pigeons as new series kicks off





A last-minute addition to Love Island’s new cohort of contestants is expected to confuse the newly-formed couples. After the Islanders paired up when the series opened on Monday, they were told Chloe Burrows would come in and pick one of the men to couple with. The ITV dating show returned to television screens on Monday for the first time since the winter series in 2020 after it was canceled last summer due to the coronavirus pandemic. Your very first couples of 2021 are … Shannon and Aaron

Liberty and Jacques

Sharon and Hugo

Kaz and Toby

Faye and Brad … but will heads turn? #loveIsland Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 28, 2021 As the new couples sat in pairs around the fire after a dramatic first day, they received a voicemail from marketing manager Chloe, 25. The group were told that she would take the men, who are all in a relationship, on a date before poaching one of them to their current partner. Monday’s episode began with the arrival of the batch competitors as they familiarized themselves with their fellow islanders and their new living environment before pairing began. After all the women arrived, the men were brought in one by one to choose an Islander to pair with. Before making their decision, each of the candidates had the opportunity to come forward to express their interest in the new arrival. Semi-professional footballer Toby Aromolaran is associated with fashion blogger Kaz Kamwi and event host Aaron Francis is associated with model Shannon Singh. Water engineer Jake Cornish is in a relationship with waitress and student Liberty Poole, while physical education teacher Hugo Hammond is with public servant Sharon Gaffka. Rental manager Faye Winter has teamed up with worker Brad McClelland. Neither woman had shown up for Hugo and Toby, while Faye had previously been paired with the two men. Shannon expressed her disappointment with Aaron during the episode, saying she was having a hard time getting along with him. I think it’s amazing, it’s beautiful to watch, he’s a lovable, lovable guy, but a lot of other guys have jokes, they chatted, they are funny, she said. Sharon also criticized Hugo after dating him, saying he’s a bit shy and not his type. Islanders also had to complete a number of steamy chores which included kissing, The episode offered a first look at the revamped Mallorca filming location, which featured a large infinity pool, sweeping views, and eggplant emoji wall decorations. Shortly before the start of Love Island, ITV tweeted that its streaming platform was experiencing technical difficulties, while a large number of viewers posted to say that they were struggling to watch the program in line. Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

