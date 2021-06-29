The first baby photos of Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead





Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead have more than just onscreen chemistry. When the duo don’t spend their time portraying small town criminals in Fargo or transform into two of Gotham’s toughest supervillains in Harley Quinn’s solo movie Birds of prey, the actors are also busy dating in real life. They first formed a relationship after meeting on the set of Fargo in 2016. Now, in 2021, the cast just announced the birth of their first child together, and they did it with a little help from three of the McGregor children. The news is a happy surprise to fans of the couple, as they have never made an official pregnancy announcement and no images of Winstead during her pregnancy have ever been made public. Instead, the low-key couple left the Halston and red Mill actors that children are those who tell the world rather than themselves. Clara, Esther and Jamyan McGregor all took to Instagram the last weekend in June to post adorable photos of them holding the McGregor family’s newest addition and calling baby boy Laurie. He is Winstead’s first child and McGregor’s first son. McGregor has four daughters Clara, Jamyan, Esther and Anouk from his previous marriage to decorator Eve Mavrakis, who he separated from in 2017. McGregors’ daughter, 19, Esther, channeled her inner captain Jack Sparrow while holding the smiling baby. I met my little pirate-like brother. I recommend! She wrote in the caption of the photos. Welcome to the little Laurie family. Older sister Jamyan, 20, shared an equally heartfelt post alongside an image of her smiling and cradling the newborn baby. Calling the baby our little man, Little Laurie, she explained in the caption of the photos that he was born on June 26, making him barely two days old. A wonderful bundle of joy came into the world on June 26, she wrote. And finally, Clara, 25, posted a collection of images of her smiling and adoring the baby, describing it as the best gift from her legend. Welcome to the little brother world, she wrote. Congratulations to my dad and Marie.

