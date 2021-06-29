Who is Adam Demos? Everything about the actor of ‘Sex / Life’

For those with their finger on the pulse of Netflix, it’s no surprise that their eyes are on the streaming giant’s latest staple. Gender / Life. And for those who have already watched all eight episodes excessively, if you haven’t, please do so immediately. So it’s no surprise that a certain cast member has become the Internet’s new dream boy. Enter: Adam Demos, who played Billie’s former dreamy flame, Brad Simon. As we eagerly await (and beg for) season two, it’s clear that the character of Demos wasn’t the main reason fans are so desperate for a second installment of the must-have sizzling. And clearly, we are not the only ones. Twitter has officially claimed Demos as its own, sharing endless thirsty tributes to the show’s lead actor and his willingness to lay it all bare.

And while we absolutely agree with the above, it’s okay to get to know your new love. We have gathered all the essential information on the man who has officially become our new crush for 2021, you can thank us later. Below is everything you always wanted to know about Adam Demos from Gender / Life.

Adam Demos is a 36 year old Australian actor. Standing at 6’1 “, he was born and raised in Wollongong, New South Wales and worked as a construction worker in his father’s demolition company, until the age of 23 when he moved to Sydney to take acting classes at Screenwise Film and TV Acting School. In an interview with THAT ONE Demos explained that he never considered acting as a realistic career choice after graduating from high school, temporarily burying his aspirations while working alongside his father. “It took me a long time to get the courage to try,” Demos said. After deciding to live his acting dreams, his mother helped him find his acting school after sifting through Google for opportunities in the area. “I was raised by a mom who encouraged me to follow my instincts,” Demos said. “I called her that day because I couldn’t stop thinking about playing the part. I had to get rid of her somehow; I just had to bite the bullet and try it out or engage in the life I was leading right now. jump in front of the camera and either you like it or realize you just like watching movies, so I had to figure out which one was me. “ After signing up for acting classes, Demos made her decision, making the regular 1.5-hour trip to town to attend a beginner’s class. Soon after, he impressed his teachers enough to land a role in a play, however, there was a problem. “I’ve never seen a room before that shows you how green I was,” Demos admitted. Of course, his inexperience was barely noticeable, and his impressive stage presence saw an audience agent take an interest in it. And as we know, the rest is history.

WHAT IS ADAM DEMOS INSTAGRAM?

Those looking to quench their thirst can find Demos on Instagram at @adam_demos, where he currently has 192,000 followers. A passionate poster, fans will certainly be delighted with its selection of behind-the-scenes photos, travel footage, and a range of workout snaps.

HOW DO YOU PRONCE ADAM DEMOS?

Based on video interviews, his first name is pronounced as one would usually say “Adam” and “Demos” is pronounced “day”, then “foam”. You are welcome.

IN WHAT OTHER SHOWS AND FILMS DID ADAM DEMO?

Apart Gender / Life, Demos has held an impressive title from previous roles. Most recently he played Jake Taylor in Netflix Fall of the Inn love, as well as August Walker in the television series Unreal and Nate Baldwin in Australian TV series Janet King.

In what appears to be a perfect couple, Demos is not single but is apparently dating his Sex / Life co-star and on-screen sweetheart, Sarah Shahi. Talk to People about the first time they met, Shahi said: “Well that’s a tall glass of water. When I first met Adam I was really blown away by him. We met in the makeup trailer and we hit it off. instantly. We had the exact same musical tastes. We had the same tastes of whiskey and tequilas, and I was really blown away by him as a person and all I knew was that I wanted more . “

Currently, it’s unclear when the couple officially started dating, however, they went official on Instagram in December 2020. A look at the couple’s social media accounts and it’s clear there is a lot love between them. From New Years Eve to Valentine’s Day celebrations and birthdays, the couple have already shared many defining moments together. “I’m not sure exactly how two people on either side of the world could have more in common, were meant to meet, were meant to be together,” Shahi wrote in an Instagram tribute to Demos. “But I know I’ve met my soul mate. I know I’ve found my eternity. I know I’ve never loved more deeply, harder, more fiercely. I know I’m too grateful to him. I know I have I loved him a thousand lifetimes before and I will love him a thousand more lifetimes. Happy birthday my baby. “