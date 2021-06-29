Gary Sinise, the actor behind Lt. Dan, on supporting returning troops

Actor and lawyer Gary Sinise joined Yahoo Finance to discuss vertarn support initiatives.

SEANA SMITH: President Biden met with Afghan leaders at the White House last week as countries prepare for the United States to withdraw troops, withdraw forces from Afghanistan by September 11. We want to talk a little more about it and how to better support returning veterans. And for that, we want to call on actor and activist Gary Sinise, who has spent years fundraising and educating veterans. You also have a partnership with Bob Evans Farms to support military heroes and their families.

Gary, thank you very much for being with us today. We know this is a cause you care about, something you’ve spent hours and hours, years working on, something you’ve spent time and money on. . I guess the big question is, as we prepare to welcome back so many of these troops that have been overseas for so long now, what does America need to do to better prepare them, better integrate them into society, and prepare them to come home?

GARY SINISE: Well, thank you for having me. Good to be with you. Our army has been coming and going from Afghanistan for 20 years now. But now we are finishing this mission. We bring them home. Some of them will continue to stay in the military. So it’s a little different for them. They will always have their bonding community. And they will go to the next mission, whatever it is.

But for some of them, they will leave the army. And it’s always a tough challenge, especially if you’ve been in the military for a long time. So it’s people from all over the country, from various little towns, big towns across the country. And they may be looking for a job. They can be – they can have mental wellness issues that they have to deal with, that they have to deal with.

Fortunately, there are several nonprofits in this space that support them and several companies that have veterans initiatives within their businesses to provide services to our veterans, just like Bob Evans Farms, in partnership with the Gary Sinise nonprofit Foundation to help us provide services and where we can help promote the services they launch.

One of them is called Our Farm Salutes. You can learn more about Our Farm Salutes by visiting the grocery store and the refrigerator section, where all the frozen products are located. And you can see Bob Evans’ purple packaging there. And when you get that purple wrapper, you can read more about Bob Evans’ initiatives.

They have been a good partner for us, for the Gary Sinise Foundation on and off over the past five years. And we’re proud to team up with them again to make sure those returning home and those making the transition know who to turn to and where the services being provided to them are located.

BRIAN CHEUNG: Hey, Gary, Brian Cheung here. I want to ask you about other initiatives that you are working on as well. You mentioned the partnership with Bob Evans Farms, but there is also an initiative, I believe, to help veterans of entrepreneurship, those who are hoping to start a business, which right now might actually be the time. great for starting a new business, given the disruption we’ve seen with COVID and people who want to go out and spend money. So tell us a bit more about what you’re doing on this front.

GARY SINISE: Yeah, that’s a – well, we’re trying to service the Gary Sinise Foundation wherever we can and support. Bob Evans specifically has one called Heroes to CEOs. And they support young entrepreneurs who want to start their own business. And you can … look, I was on an initiative a long time ago when we were trying to retool military skills, skills learned in military services to manufacturing. Hundreds of thousands of manufacturing jobs are available. People can’t – and not enough people to fill them.

But military skills retooled and retrained in the civilian sector can be very, very beneficial to any business. And we’re trying to provide service to the Gary Sinise Foundation, or at least point people in the right direction. Bob Evans Heroes to CEOs is something you can learn at Our Farm Salutes. Just head over to Bob Evans’ website and learn more about their veterans services.

We have mental wellness services at the Gary Sinise Foundation. One is called Avalon Network and we have teamed up with Bernie Marcus, co-founder of Home Depot. And Arthur Blank is the other co-founder of Home Depot. They support the Avalon Network of the Gary Sinise Foundation in partnership with the Boulder Crest Foundation and the Marcus Institute for Brain Health. They are mental wellness organizations that focus specifically on the challenges that military service members face after their service.

And we’re trying to expand the retreats at Boulder Crest – it’s a series of retreats across the country – and clinics through the Marcus Institute for Brain Health. So we are teaming up with some very good companies and business leaders to try to do more for the men and women who serve our country.

SEANA SMITH: Gary, we only have about a minute. And it’s kind of a loaded question to sum it all up in a minute. But tell us real quick, if you can, how you got involved in this and how – why this problem and why this cause is so important to you.

GARY SINISE: My own family veterans, that’s where it starts. I got involved in supporting Vietnam vets in the 80’s, before playing a Vietnam vet in “Forrest Gump” when I got involved in supporting our wounded. And then September 11 happened.

And I write about it in my book. It is titled “Grateful American, A Journey from Self to Service”. And there is a chapter called “Turning Point”. And this is the chapter of September 11, talking about the 80s and 90s and all that in preparation for this call to action after 9/11 and the deployment in Afghanistan and Iraq of our troops and wanting to do whatever i can to help them and their families.

SEANA SMITH: Gary Sinise, award-winning actor. You may know him as Lieutenant Dan from “Forrest Gump”. Gary, nice to talk to you. Thanks for taking the time to–