Jamaican actor Marcos James lands major role in Lifetime movement against Vivica Fox





Jamaican-born actor Marcos James, best known for his portrayal of the White Rat in HBO’s Emmy-winning Game of Thrones series, will play a major role in the Lifetime Movie Network (LMN) film series Keeping Up With The Joneses, from July. The production is produced by actress Vivica A. Fox, who also appears in the lead role. Described as the first-ever LMN film series event, the trio of films will air three consecutive Thursdays in July on LMN, starting with the world premiere at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 8, followed by subsequent films on the 15th and 22nd. July at the same time. According to production notes, in Keeping Up With The Joneses, Fox portrayed the matriarch of the wealthy Jones family, who took control of the family business after her husband passed away. When family and business are threatened, she and her four daughters-in-law will stop at nothing to protect themselves and everything they own. Marcos James stars as William French, the fiancé of Fox’s stepdaughter Kayla Jones (Shellie Sterling, Snowfall). The production also includes Oscar and Golden Globe nominees David Hector Jr, Ted McGinley, Arie Thompson, Ciarra Carter, Jasmine Aivaliotis and Eric Roberts (Runaway Train, The Dark Knight). The event of the three-part film series is narrated by Kandi Burruss (The Chi, The Real Housewives of Atlanta). Keeping Up With The Joneses marks another milestone in the career of James, who was born in Jamaica and moved to the UK after his early studies to pursue a Masters in Film Production at the University of Bristol. A triple threat performing career – actor, singer and dancer – which began as a child in Jamaica with the Cathi Levys Little People and Teen Players Club, LACADCO Dance Company and ASHE Performing Arts Ensemble received a major boost when he was in the West End production of Disneys The Lion King in London. Subsequent stage appearances with some of the UK’s most iconic theaters followed, including the lead role in Sadler Wells The Mahabharata, as well as roles in Aida and Death In Venice with The Royal Opera. Following his groundbreaking performance as White Rat in the internationally acclaimed Game Of Thrones, other screen appearances have included the television series Escape The Night, UK channel 5 Mummy Mysteries docuseries, and UK film Reunion. in which he appeared alongside renowned British actor Ashley Boy, Top Boy). According to James, who was personally chosen by Vivica A. Fox for his role, his character of William in Keeping Up With The Joneses is a change of pace from several roles he has played in the past. Many of the characters I’ve played before, in productions like Game of Thrones and The Mahabharata, were warriors in epic otherworldly productions – men expressing their strength with hints of vulnerability. But while William in Keeping Up With The Joneses is equally complex, it was new and intriguing to navigate his ideas about living and being successful in a modern context. I had a lot of fun playing it and the audience listening to it will see exactly why. Keeping Up With The Joneses is part of LMN’s popular WRONG franchise, a series of dramatic films often dealing with mystery, romance, crime and betrayal. Publicity

