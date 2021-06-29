Pamela Anderson to rebuild her Vancouver home for new TV series | Entertainment





Pamela Anderson is getting ready to rebuild her family home in Vancouver for a new HGTV Canada series. The 53-year-old star will team up with Corus Studios for a new original series currently titled Pamela Andersons Home Reno Project, which will see her fulfill her lifelong dream of transforming her late grandmother’s property on the island coast of Vancouver. Lisa Godfrey, Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios, said in a statement: Corus Studios is thrilled to be working with Pamela Anderson and to capture this incredible company of her lifelong dream. The series is a testament to our continued development strategy of telling unique stories with the perfect balance highlighting real-life experiences while preserving incredible transformations that intrigue a wide range of audiences across platforms across the world. whole world. Pamela wants to move her whole family to the house once it has been renovated. The Baywatch star bought the rustic ocean-view property over 25 years ago and promised to keep it in the family, and it was even the site of his recent marriage to local carpenter Dan Hayhurst. Speaking in January about her Christmas Eve wedding (12/25/21), Pamela said: I’m in love. We got married on Christmas Eve with the blessing of our two families, everyone we know is happy for us. I got married on the property I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago, that’s where my parents got married and they’re still together. I feel like I’ve come full circle. I am exactly where I need to be – in the arms of a man who truly loves me. Pamela and Dan met at the start of the COVID-19 lockdown last year, where they finally fell in love and have been together ever since. She added: This year together has been like seven dog years. Dan is expected to help with renovations to the Pamela Andersons Home Reno Project, which will air in 2022 on HGTV Canada.

