Here’s how you can own a piece of maternity outfits from Bollywood star Anushka Sharmas







Anushka sharma

Image Credit: Instagram.com/anushkasharma

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma is ready to pass her pre-loved maternity clothes on to another mom-to-be as she puts her designer clothes on sale, while using the proceeds to support maternal health. The actress, who shares a daughter with Indian skipper Virat Kohli, explained why she thinks it’s important to recycle fashion. During my pregnancy, I realized that this transitional period is perfect for participating in the circular economy of fashion. These are pieces that we will be wearing for a few months, so when I learned more about the resources that go into their making, I thought it was crucial to build an ecosystem through which we can share our clothes and shop. from each other, Sharma said in a statement. It is a very simple way for each of us to live a gentler life. By sharing rooms in the circular fashion system and buying favorite items, we have a huge positive impact on the environment, she added. The outfits in the collection include summer dresses, jumpsuits, pants and swimwear. Several of these outfits are dotted on Sharmas Instagram. Sharmas maternity items are available for sale online and proceeds will be donated to support maternal health through the Society for Nutrition, Education & Health Action (SNEHA). The pieces will be available on the Dolce Vees social enterprise website at SaltScout.com/DolceVee/AnushkaSharma. Sharma and Kohli were lucky enough to have a baby girl on January 11th whom they named Vamika. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma with baby Vamika

Image Credit: Anushka Sharma Twitter

We are delighted to share with you that we were fortunate to have a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, your prayers and your good wishes, then informed the Indian skipper via a statement on his account on social networks. The couple fiercely protect their privacy and have yet to post any images of their daughter other than a few angular snaps that hide her face.

