Wired explores Columbus’ Smart City flop





In 2016, Columbus defeated 77 other small and medium cities to win the first Smart City Challenge hosted by the Department of Transportation, receiving a $ 50 million grant designed to advance new technological solutions to old travel problems. Five years later, due to the combination of a pandemic, technical hurdles and bureaucracy, little progress has been made, according to a new detailed piece published by Wired. The magazine writes: The Smart City Challenge is over, but the revolution never happened. According to the projects final report, released this month by the city’s Smart Columbus program, the pandemic struck just as some projects were starting to take off. Six kiosks placed around the city were used to plan just eight trips between July 2020 and March 2021. The EasyMile company launched autonomous shuttles in February 2020, carrying passengers at an average speed of 4 miles per hour. Fifteen days later, a brake hit sent a runner to hospital, putting service on hiatus. The truck project was canceled. Only 1,100 people downloaded an app, called Pivot, to plan and book trips on transit vehicles, shared bikes and scooters, and public transportation. … In the end, a smart city revolution in Columbus may have been too ambitious from the start. Many people had high expectations for this project, and perhaps too much, says Harvey Miller, professor of geography and director of the Center for Urban and Regional Analysis at Ohio State University, who helped plan and assess the challenge. Yet city officials refrained from calling the program a flop (obviously), with Wired noting that the final report prepared by officials deemed the project successful, as well as details that five of the eight projects launched by the challenge will continue, including a city-wide operating system to share data between government and private entities, smart kiosks and parking and trip planning apps. Not mentioned among current projects? The very controversial autonomous shuttles, which have succeeded in making LivingList of Columbus’ worst in both 2019and2020. Visit Wired here to read the full article.

