Prime Time Senior Center gears up for grand reopening on Friday | News, Sports, Jobs





STEUBENVILLE – After being closed for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Prime Time Senior Center at 300 Lovers Lane, Steubenville, will open on Friday for a grand reopening party. “The Prime Time Office on Aging, a division of Trinity Health System, has been closed to its members for 16 months, and we are more than ready to welcome the public back to our beautiful campus,” commented Trudy Wilson, director. “Our grand reopening celebration will have a few surprises, lots of food, prizes, vendors, shows, a DJ and more prizes.” Wilson said. “There is no charge for anything throughout the day. Everyone is invited – you don’t have to be a member to come and enjoy the grand reopening celebration ”, she added. The Friday program is: * 9 am-10am: Bingo; * 10 am-11am: Bingo prizes and tours of the newly renovated facility; * 11 am-11.45am: lunch n ° 1 with entertainment and door prizes; * 12 pm-12.45pm: Dinner n ° 2 with entertainment and door prizes; * 1 p.m. to 2 p.m .: More prizes and activities; and 2:15 p.m .: The Vans leave to bring the Prime Timers home. Although lunch is free, a reservation is required by calling (740) 314-5197. Throughout the day, seniors can register for new memberships, renew old memberships, visit vendor tables set up on the front lawn under the large tent, register for programs and classes, register for meal programs and view books in the Steubenville Public Library and The Jefferson County Bookmobile. “Although Prime Time continued to provide in-home meals, ‘grab-n-go’ lunches, and transportation services to senior citizens in Jefferson County, we were unable to accommodate people to socialization, fun and interaction within our walls for a while, “ Wilson said. “Socializing the elderly is such an essential aspect of good health and wellness, and Jefferson County seniors have not been exempt from missing out on interacting with their friends during the shutdown period. “ she stressed. “Although closed for programs inside the building, Prime Time still provided free meals and transportation to any qualified senior adult in Jefferson County aged 60 and over. These special services are free to Jefferson County seniors and are partially funded by the Jefferson County Regional Aging and Seniors Tax Agency. The financial support of these two agencies allows us to provide these essential services for good health and nutrition which are often lacking in the elderly ”, Wilson continued. “Prime Time will end its fiscal year in June, having provided more than 210,000 meals and approximately 9,000 transportation services to seniors in Jefferson County,” Wilson pointed out. “Without these essential services, many elderly residents would not have adequate food or the ability to go to doctor’s appointments, pharmacies, grocery stores, etc.” She added, “It’s heartwarming to know that there is an organization in Jefferson County that provides the services seniors need to stay healthy and lead active lives as they age. “ Prime Time will reopen for regular activities on July 6 from 9 am to 3:30 pm On July 5, the center will be closed for the July 4 bank holiday weekend. The ’s normal hours are 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. The phone number is (740) 314-5197. The website is primetimejeffersoncounty.com. There is a Facebook presence on facebook.com/PrimeTimeOfficeOnAging. The latest news today and more in your inbox

