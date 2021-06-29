Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood book review: Pulp fan fiction with usual flair and flaws





T he leap from author to author is not that great for Quentin Tarantino. The director often writes his stories as sprawling fictions before refining them into script form, and fills those scripts with details that never intended to get on screen. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, his first book, is a novelization of his 2019 film, written as a tribute to paperbacks related to the film he grew up reading (a genre that died out with the advent of VHS). And yet, in a characteristic twist of the timeline, the book predated the film, in a way: Tarantino spent five years working on Once Upon A Time as a standalone novel before deciding to make it into a movie. As in the movie, we start with the hapless figure of Rick Dalton (played onscreen by Leonardo DiCaprio), a failed former television cowboy who is woefully out of step with Hollywood mores of the late ’60s. : As his outspoken agent, who tries to lure him to Europe to make lucrative spaghetti westerns instead, puts it: When you weren’t watching, the culture changed. You have to be someone’s hippie son to star in movies these days. By his side is Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt), his generalist double stuntman, an enigmatic figure whose dubious backstory (and unexpected reverence for the cinema of Japanese director Akira Kurosawa) is fleshed out over several chapters. One of them, titled Misadventure, further sheds light on a lingering mystery in the film: how he became the only man on set everyone knew. got away with a murder. Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Al Pacino in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood / Sony READ MORE Elsewhere, we follow the Manson family on their spooky nighttime explorations of upscale LA, and briefly see Hollywood through the eyes of actress Sharon Tate (played by Margot Robbie in the movie). Robbies’ character received minimal dialogue in the film, and the novel doesn’t exactly go overboard to address that. There are flashes of a woman bored with the way the world sees her – especially when we watch her watch one of her movies onscreen, considering her sexy little self – but for the most part, she remains a cute and smiling figure. While the writing always has the beat of a script, it’s not a simple, beat-for-beat adaptation. It’s intriguing to see where the director lingers and where he rushes. Tarantinos’ film came out in a provocative blaze of cartoonish brutality; its twisted fairytale rework of the Cielo Drive murders both nodded and inevitably reopened the long-standing debate about directors’ handling of violence and female characters. Whether you love it, hated it, or swayed between the two depending on which think tank you most recently read (guilty!), The finale was the film’s defining moment. And yet, here, this carefully choreographed and completely batshit sequence is stripped down in a few lines. It’s confined to an aside at first, when the narrator briefly advances to the night in question and then leaps past it, starting a long digression to the war movies new folk hero Rick was going to do (with co-details – stars, writers and directors). There is a certain self-awareness in the way Tarantino puts aside his grand finale. Very quickly, the whole horrific night of violence became heavy with symbolic weight, he writes of the incident. You wonder if he got bored of being asked to wrestle with that token weight the day after the movies were released and just decided to upset our expectations once again. Brad Pitt as Cliff Booth / Sony Without this final setting overlooking it, the story flies without attachment. Tarantino’s concern here is to build the world, to bask in an era and genre that clearly fascinates him – to the extent that factual digressions about ’60s filmmakers constantly crop up. Sections of the novel are a bizarre and motley mix of pulpy action, Western melodrama (in the chapters where the plot of a pilot episode in which Rick is invited), and interpolated movie history. It’s hard to escape the feeling that Tarantino is writing his own fanfiction – albeit with undeniable flair. At several points, he slyly inserts versions of himself into the narrative, like the romantic equivalent of his movie cameos. All of his other features (spot the unnecessary references to the feet) are present and correct – including undertones of misogyny and the myriad racial slurs that, as always, he almost seems to incite us with. Tarantino would undoubtedly argue, as he has done before, that he simply realistically portrays the attitudes of the time – fellow director Spike Lee has presented a strong counterargument on several occasions as well. This novel will not change your position on Tarantino; it will just anchor it further. This annoyance probably wouldn’t have it any other way. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood by Quentin Tarantino is out now (W&N, 8.99)

