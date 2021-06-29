Changes: An Oral History of Tupac Shakur Reviews the Greatest Actor in the Hip-Hop Method | Music books

There is an excerpt from Adam Curtiss documentary I can’t get you out of my head from an interview given by Tupac Shakur when he was a high school student in California in 1988. Even an unknown teenager, he is full of charisma when he talks about reviving the revolutionary spirit of the Black Panthers. His mother, Afeni Shakur, gave birth just weeks after being acquitted in the 1971 Panther 21 trial, and raised him to think he was the black prince of the revolution. When we see him again, in a 1995 interview, a vital part of him passed away. He speaks instead of survival and revenge: fear is stronger than love. The following year, he was shot dead at the age of 25.

In short Tupac, protean life has taken on an allegorical power and New Yorker The oral history of writer Sheldon Pearces clarifies the turning points. Tupac has always been one to watch. Former teachers and students of his two high schools, where he played Othello and the Mouse King, remember him as a gentle and caring theater boy who loved poetry and dance. He landed his first film role in 1991, the same year he released his first album. Rappers often make good actors because they are actors and storytellers. In early songs such as Keep Ya Head Up and Brendas Got a Baby, Tupac was always the Panthers’ son, sensitive to injustice. But once the gangsta rap took off, he sculpted himself into someone tougher and meaner, lest anyone think his lyrics weren’t the real deal.

He got too committed to a role he might have passed without the events of 1994. While on trial for sexual abuse, sodomy and firearms, he was shot dead in a recording studio, an attempted murder he blamed on New York City’s hip. -hop stars Sean Puffy Combs and the Notorious BIG. Sentenced to prison for sexual abuse, he was broke, paranoid and humiliated with vulnerabilities that were completely exploited by Suge Knight, CEO of Death Row Records. A former linebacker and bodyguard notorious for his violence and criminality, Knight bailed out Tupac while awaiting appeal and pushed him to the front line of a feud between the East and West Coast rappers that was in part the result of genuine personal grudges and in part a reckless marketing ploy. The dude is a ticking time bomb, says reporter Justin Tinsley. He just needed someone to pull the pin out of the grenade and throw it in someone’s direction. Suge was that guy.

Tupac made some horrible choices but he had good reason to be paranoid

Soon Tupac was talking about getting off the increasingly loud death row and focusing on acting, but he died in Las Vegas in September 1996 after a drive-by shooting. While the case has not officially been resolved, it is almost certain that the shooter was Orlando Anderson, a member of the Crips gang who was himself murdered in 1998. The sheer waste of it can still hit you in the back. belly.

Changes lacks the polyphonic vitality of the best oral histories, a format that better serves the story of a collective enterprise than a single life. With so many key players dead, incarcerated, or otherwise unreachable, Pearces’ principled refusal to fill in the gaps with archival documents can be frustrating. He does, however, hunt down unknown voices, including doctors, journalists and a member of the jury, to elaborate the larger context of gang warfare, racist police and moral hysteria surrounding hip-hop. Tupac made some horrible choices, but he had good reason to be paranoid.

Tupac would be 50 now and the last chapter asks: what if he had lived? It’s hard to answer because his international reputation as a messiah stems in large part from the fact that he didn’t. Surprisingly, he’s compared to James Baldwin, Fred Hampton, Barack Obama and Malcolm X but no other rapper, as if it would be disrespectful to imagine him ending up, like former Death Row comrades Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg, comfortably mainstream. . It will never be known if he really would have become a thought leader who awakened black power for a new generation, as he passed away during the most chaotic time of his life, when his worst instincts were fed and his best smothered. The wisest voices of Changes avoid big claims and just say that so young, so confrontational Tupac was denied the chance to rewrite the script.