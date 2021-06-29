Seo In-Guk: 8 things to know about the actor of “Doom At Your Service”

On YouTube, videos of him performing English covers such as All of me by John Legend, Home by Michael Bublé, Just once by James Ingram and I’m yours by Jason Mraz show his versatility as a singer and how he has transformed and honed his fluency in the English language over the years. He also had the chance to share the stage with South Korean-American singer Lena Park and American Idol 9 qualifier John Park (the voice behind VincenZo’s famous soundtrack, I am always by your side). The trio performed Boyz II Men and Mariah Carey’s hit, A sweet day .

In episode 13 of the 2016 romantic comedy King Louie Shopping where he performed with Nam Ji-hyun, he played the piano and sang the Korean version of the song, It’s time, the English original of which was written by Frank Wildhorn and Leslie Bricusse for the Broadway Musical Jekyll & Hyde.

More than a talented actor, Seo In-guk is a professional singer-songwriter with a voice that can easily make your heart beat faster. In 2009, he competed and won the grand prize of the singing competition, Superstar K. In 2012, he landed the lead role in the nostalgic youth drama of the 90s Response 1997, where he sang two singles for the soundtrack—All for you and Just the way we like—the two duets with co-star Jung Eun-ji of South Korean girl group Apink. The first, a remake of the song by Fresh, became one of the best-selling singles in 2012 on the Gaon Single Chart.

Here he is able to show off his acting skills in a romantic fantasy drama and why the world should care about him, if he hasn’t already. Curious to know more about this multi-talented actor? Keep reading to find out:

And as a celebrity wish come true, Seo In-guk welcomes the year with a crime action film titled Pipeline and a series to make you pale, Doom at your service. Seo In-guk plays the character of Myul Mang (from the Korean word myeolmang meaning “destruction” or “doom”) a messenger between gods and humans.

It’s been two years since actor Seo In-guk starred as a mysterious man with a forgotten past in The smile left your eyes the South Korean remake of the 2002 Japanese television series. While making appearances on Netflix Navillera and the fantasy romantic comedy of 2019 Abyss, his followers were eagerly awaiting his comeback on big and small screens.

Doom at your service has successfully enchanted the hearts of many, mainly due to the incredible chemistry between the talents Park Bo-young and Seo In-guk. As the drama draws to a close, it’s time to find out more about Mr. Doom himself

As previously mentioned, Seo first came to prominence when he joined Superstar K in 2009. But music has always been something that fascinates the actor. In fact, he's loved music since he was 10 years old and it was this kid who really wanted to perform in front of an audience. He cites Kim Jung-min, a Korean rock musician and actor, as his role model growing up and decided he wanted to become a singer. Seo loved music so much that he eventually chose applied music at Daebul University while auditioning for entertainment agencies, including JYP Entertainment.

In 2012, Seo tells Korea JoongAng Daily in an article by Carla Sunwoo that he was battling bulimia, an eating disorder, which began when judges at a hearing for JYP Entertainment warned him about his weight. "At the initial hearing they told me I had to lose weight … From that point on I became obsessed with losing weight. After each meal I would throw up so I could lose weight. weight, "he says, adding that when he returned to his agency after losing enough weight, he was rejected again because his" singing got worse ". He presumes this was due to damage to his vocal cords from the vomiting. Years later, after passing those roadblocks, he won the grand prize at Superstar K, which helped him regain his self-esteem and self-confidence. Aside from his weight, he also thinks he's an ugly duckling sometimes, saying, "Personally, I think I have a weird face. Sometimes I'm beautiful, and sometimes I'm ugly. I think the director [of Pipeline] thought highly of my strange visual. He also said that my eyes and my aura attract people. I was really grateful for his compliment "to Pipeline press conference.

Unlike her role as the last surviving heir of a chaebol president in the 2016 series King Louie Shopping, Seo's life is more of the rags-to-riches type. His father was said to have been a welder and his mother used to pick up boxes and recyclables in the garbage in order to earn money so that she could feed him and his younger sister. He said he didn't even have 10,000 KRW (HK $ 70) in his wallet while studying. To this day, he views his mother as his role model, saying, "My mother has struggled since I was young … Of course my father is also my role model, but the reason I chose my mother is that she had a lot of difficulty collecting recycled papers to raise me … Even after I started, she continued this work. I told her to stop and rest comfortably, but she said she didn't want to because if her body would get sick and she told me she likes meeting new people. It was reported that he gifted his mother the now closed Coffee Natteurae, a cafe located in their hometown. He also opened Sojindam Ulsan, a restaurant run by his sister. "I think I look like my mom in that regard. I can't take a break or rest. When I do, I just want to work again. So she's my role model," he adds.

Seon In-guk & Jung Eun-ji perform “All For You” at tvN Awards

This multi-feature entertainment has won too many accolades for its outstanding performance on television. In 2012, he received the Best New Actor award at the 5th Korea Drama Awards for his role in Love the rain as well as the prize for the best couple (with Jung Eun-ji from Apink) for Response 1997. The song of Seo In-guk and Jung Eun-ji, All for you also won three Best OST awards at the 14th Mnet Asian Music Awards, 4th Melon Music Awards and 1st KDRama Star Awards in the same year. His acting skills were also recognized at the 2013 SBS Drama Awards (New Star Award, The master's sun), 2014 KBS Drama Awards (Best New Actor, The face of the king) and the MBC Drama Awards 2016 (Prix d'Excellence, actor in a mini-series, King Louie Shopping). While his acting skills are not in dispute, Seo's piercing eyes also convey a lot of emotion, prompting fans to ask him (finally) for the Best Actor award at the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards. 'next year.

Like the rest of the main cast of Response 1997 who used the authentic Gyeongsang dialect for their roles given the Busan setting, Seo had no problem doing the same as he is from Ulsan. Undoubtedly, Response 1997 launched Seo's career as he sought out the lead role when he was just a beginning actor. This cemented his potential as a leading man and earned him a nomination for Best New Actor at the 49th Baeksang Arts Awards. After the conclusion of Response 1997, Seo admitted that his "accent [came] out "when he started filming his new drama, Son where his character was a student from Busan. "There was a time when the sound director [for Sons] asked me if my character Yoo Seung-gi was from the countryside and gave me a warning, "he said at the press conference." I think when I'm excited now my accent comes out so I have to be careful, "he added.

Apart from the next movie, Pipeline, Seo only played in one movie, the one from 2013 No breathing, facing Lee Jong-suk and Kwon Yu-ri. However, he did make a cameo appearance in the Chinese romantic comedy, I love this crazy little thing in 2016. In Pipeline, Seo star in front of his Doom at your service co-star, Lee Soo-hyuk where he plays Pin Dol-yi, a drilling engineer. He will lead a heist to steal oil hidden in a tunnel hundreds of meters underground.