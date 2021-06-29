Bollywood Celebs Eco-Friendly Fashion





Bollywood is about being trendy and contemporary. This means that excess clothing is used for fashion shoots, it also means that the actors use a lot of clothing in their personal lives. This leads to the creation of a huge amount of fashion waste. However, being fashionable and being sustainable don’t have to be separate from each other, as many Bollywood celebrities have proven. We can practice sustainable fashion, even though new clothes every day is a requirement of the job. Here are some celebrities who have always championed sustainable fashion, clothing reuse and circular fashion. 1. Anushka Sharma Image Credit: Instagram / anushkasharma A proud supporter of animals and the environment, Anushka Sharma has just joined forces with SNEHA, a foundation for maternal health, to save water by adopting the circular fashion. Circular fashion is all about reusing clothes. She has just announced that she will also be selling her maternity clothes! 2. Gul Panag Image Credit: Instagram / gulpanag Gul Panag works for a multitude of social causes and Shop For Change: Fair Trade is one of them. This initiative is a citizens’ action initiative that promotes fair trade opportunities for poor farmers in Telangana, Kutch and Vidarbha, especially in fashion and clothing. 3. Richa Chadha Image Credit: Instagram / therichachadha Known for being environmentally conscious, Richa Chadha invests in organic and local fashion brands. She wears (and supports) sustainable labels not only at home but also at events and films. 4. Deepika Padukone Image Credit: Instagram / deepikapadukone Using and throwing away fashion is not only bad for the environment, it is wasteful too. However, many celebrities are mocked for repeating their outfits. Deepika Padukone is a supporter of the trend to reuse clothes and wear the same outfits more than once! 5. Taapsee Pannu Image Credit: Instagram / taapsee A champion of comfortable and organic clothing, Taapsee Pannu is a strong believer in sustainability. Her clothing choices are usually original labels that are durable and also look shiny. 6. Janhvi Kapoor Image Credit: Instagram / janhvikapoor Janhvi Kapoor set a lasting example for all Gen-Zers by repeating outfits and caring for the environment. The kid star is known to be stylish, but that doesn’t stop her from being an eco-inspiration in the fashion world. While we might not have the same wardrobe as many of these actors, we still have the option of choosing mindfulness over waste. Small steps can lead to a greener wardrobe, and these celebrities are a brilliant source of inspiration for rookies looking for fashion and sustainability! Social and main image credit: Instagram / anushkasharma and Instagram / janhvikapoor

