6 powerful scenes from 2000s Bollywood movies





Putting aside melodrama, synchronized dancing, and multi-song albums, the Bollywood films of the 2000s managed to produce powerful scenes that have as much impact as we think. Confrontation sequences, protest scenes or the occasional monologue – the Hindi film industry has delivered on numerous occasions. Taking a closer look at the 2000s, there are a number of films that can be praised for their outstanding storytelling and original storylines. Here are our favorites. 1. Iss sattar minute tumse Khuda bhi nahi chheen sakta , Every two! India For anyone who watched this scene without getting goosebumps, how did you do it ?! Kabir Khan giving his final speech before the team go out for their final game is a scene that has its own set of fans. Shah Rukh Khan’s expressions, body language and cinematic conviction he possesses are unparalleled. Credit: YouTube / YRF 2. Koi bhi desh perfect nahi hota, usse perfect banana padta hai , Basanti Rank With AR Rahmans Luka Chuppi in the background, the scene unfolds with Ajays’ pyre lit and the traditional salvo. Everyone seems numb and there are flashbacks from the gang during happier times. There is a different aura about this scene and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra absolutely nails it. Credit: YouTube / SonyMusicIndiaVevo 3. The fate of the common man, A Wednesday The climax has Naserrudin Shah delivering one of Bollywood’s best-written monologues of the 2000s. The way his character describes the life of an ordinary man while questioning the very system that is supposed to protect them is almost touching. at their home. Maybe why it’s billed as one of the best scenes of this decade. Credit: YouTube / Exclusive cuts 4.Phir bhi jhuk kar namaste karta hoon kyuki hum kisi ko apne se chhota nahin samajhte. , Namastey London Arjun’s speech to a Briton who ridicules India will invoke a sense of patriotism. He nails the contrast between real India and perceived India. This is the kind of slap in the face monologue that every Indian will be proud of. Credit: YouTube / Ultra Bollywood 5. Lagaan s last sixer scene Another highlight of high intensity and power is that of Lagaan. You are on the edge of your seat until the very last scene. Bhuvan kicks the ball and for about a minute the camera pans the ball, leaving the audience unsure whether he won or if he is going to get caught. It all comes together at the end when it’s caught but just outside the border. Credit: YouTube / Netflix India 6. Jadoo ki jhappi, Munnabhai MBBS This scene is so pure but so powerful at the same time. Munna hugging the janitor, Maqsood Bhai and calling him a jadoo ki jhappi will make you smile while having tears in your eyes. Not to mention the popularity jadoo ki jhappis became after this film. Maximum recall value! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mvw1qWddMd0 Credit: YouTube / Ultra Bollywood What other scenes would you include on this list? Let us know in the comments below. Main image credit: Yash Raj Films + Friday Film Works

