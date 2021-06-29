Meet Amitabh Bachchans Cute Little Co-Star the actor presents via Instagram (see photo)

Amitabh Bachchan shared a photo posing with her co-star on her latest social media post. In the picture, the actor is playing with a dog, holding his ears! “My costar Baat kuch bhi ho inke kaan khade ho jaate hai (say anything and his ears will rise,” Big B wrote in the caption of the image.Amitabh Bachchan has no more words to say, shares a tweet with nothing on Twitter today.

The Bollywood veteran did not share any details on what he was shooting for. Speaking of his work, the actor currently has “Brahmastra”, “Chehre”, “Jhund”, “MayDay”, “Goodbye” and a remake of the Hollywood movie “The Intern” coming up.Amitabh Bachchan is the cutest co-star on Shoot Today, shares a post with her pal Pawdorable (see photo).

Check out Amitabh Bachchans’ Instagram post below:

Apart from all these projects, an untitled film starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone is also in the works.

(The above story first appeared on Sports Grind Entertainment on June 29, 2021 at 12:59 p.m. IST. For more info and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment, and fashion life, log onto our website sportsgrindentertainment.com).