From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Anushka Sharma: PHOTOS of delicious Bollywood mummies

Bollywood actresses worked hard, without compromising their careers even after becoming mothers. Read on to find out more about them. Written by



Pooja dhar





3939 readings

Bombay

Bollywood actresses have been idolized by their many fans for decades now. Fans and followers of these celebrities aspire to become like the characters these actors portray on the big screen. Actresses in the Bollywood industry have won hearts by leaving their mark. You can see them playing strong characters on screen, carrying the weight of the film on their shoulders, and many other things. As the popularity of these actors has steadily increased, their fans often can't wait to see what these popular artists are doing every day. Many celebrities have actually become very open about their lives through social media. They are often seen sharing their likes and dislikes, revealing more and more of their personalities every day. Today, Bollywood actresses have started to be highly regarded as they perfectly balance their work and family. Despite being mothers, these Bollywood actresses are often seen working very hard without compromising their great careers. Here are the photos of the delicious Bollywood mummies who perfectly balance their professional life and their duties as a mother.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the mother of two adorable little boys, is still at the top of her game and even worked with the baby bump and even did very well in the movie industry.

Malaika Arora Anyone who does not know Malaika Arora will never be able to say that she is the mother of a big boy as she has preserved her body and has done a great job in the industry even after giving birth to her son.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Global icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took a hiatus after giving birth to her daughter, but only returned to the industry after a few years with great success, proving that she will always have a place in the heart of the public.

Sunny Leone is one of the sexiest mothers in the Bollywood industry and no one can say that the Bollywood beauty is the mother of three adorable little children.

Anushka Sharma was recently added to the list of delicious mummies as she gave birth to a beautiful baby girl and is still one of the highest rated actors in the Bollywood industry.

