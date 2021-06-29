Sony Interactive Entertainment Acquires Housemarque, Developer of Recent PlayStation5 Success Story | Business

SAN MATEO, Calif .– (BUSINESS WIRE) – June 29, 2021–
Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) announced today that SIE has completed the acquisition of Housemarque Oy (Housemarque), a leading game developer and long-time partner of SIE. Recognized for his vast experience in the arcade-shooter genre as well as for his strong creative and technical capacities, Housemarque has developed eight titles exclusive to PlayStation consoles, including Back, NexMachine and Alienation.
With the recent release of the very popular PlayStation 5 exclusive Return, Housemarque evolved their trademark playstyle by weaving a haunting narrative into a hellish 3D shooter. Based in Helsinki, Finland, Housemarque will join PlayStation Studios’ global development operation and will be the 13th studio to join the PlayStation Studios family.
Housemarque has broadened its creative palette on a wide range of PlayStation games over the years that have continually showcased the power of our hardware, said Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment. The addition of Housemarque to PlayStation Studios reiterates our commitment to raising the best development teams in the industry and delivering new experiences that can only be found on the PlayStation platform.
With a proven track record of creating original games that deliver top-notch gameplay, Housemarque is a highly accomplished studio and we couldn’t be more excited to officially welcome them to the PlayStation Studios family, said Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios. With its gripping gameplay, haunting story and ruthless world, Return captivated PlayStation audiences and were eager to work alongside the team to bring their ambitious creative vision to life on future projects.
After more than 15 years of successful collaboration, we were delighted to further amplify our potential and join PlayStation Studios, said Ilari Kuittinen, Co-Founder and CEO of Housemarque. Return is a testament to our strong relationship with PlayStation Studios and the organization that believes in us to take a risk and give us the freedom to explore our creativity and develop something unique. We can’t wait to bring new and fresher experiences to PlayStation fans.
Day-to-day operations will continue to be managed by the current Housemarques management team in conjunction with the external development team at PlayStation Studios. The terms of this transaction, including the acquisition cost, are not disclosed due to contractual commitments.
