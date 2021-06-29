









LEARN BOLLYWOOD HINDI SONGS FROM A BOLLYWOOD SINGER EXPERT / SINGING LESSONS June 29, 2021

Location: Los Angeles, California

SPREAD the joy of music WORLDWIDE



“Singing allows you to express yourself in a way that you couldn’t otherwise.”



In INDIA, the different categories of popular song like classical song and folk or regional song – INDIAN MOVIE MUSIC (Reading Song) is the most popular and widely accepted form among the masses or the general public.



Learning Playback singing is like an investment in your future and your vocal health. Here the returns are a million percent joy and fulfillment that you get from a great song that is priceless, not all the money in the world can buy that happiness.



This reading academy is the first of its kind in the state’s film reading singing academies.

There are many reasons why a singer might want to enroll in a singing lesson. In general, if your voice is experiencing the following issues, you should consider signing up for a voice lesson:



To understand and learn Bollywood songs of different genres / Characterization of the voice when singing / How to modulate the voice according to the background score / Vocal dynamics when singing / Learn the practice of higher level diction / Pitch problems / Problems with limited vocal range / Tonal deafness / crackling voice / lack of stamina to sing for long concerts / lack of vocal control / lack of consistency in vocals / Vocals in studio condition / lack of self-confidence, fear of scene..etc.



SIGN UP with US to make your singing – a combination of SCIENCE and ART. Contact: NITESH RAMAN (+91 7070990799) whatsapp

