Indian celebrities embroiled in drug scandals

Industry and Bollywood fans were taken aback when actress Mamta Kulkarni and her husband Vicky Goswami were arrested in Kenya on suspicion of drug trafficking. Or when famous actors and celebrities like Fardeen Khan and Rahul Mahajan were found guilty for the same reason. However, these are not isolated examples of a Bollywood celebrity brought into the limelight for his alleged involvement in illegal drug trafficking.

These incidents also drew our attention to a large number of celebrities who were either addicted or caught acquiring psychotropic substances (drugs). While the news faded after a while, their career paths seemed to slow down in the years to come. Let’s take a look.

Sanjay Dutt

MUMBAI, INDIA – AUG 27, 2007: 1993 Mumbai Serial Bomb Blasts Case – The Legal Jhappi: Sanjay Dutt searched the entrance to the TADA court on Monday. (Photo by Kunal Patil / Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

Before a bomb exploded in 1993, had already served several years in prison for drug possession. Bollywood’s “Munnabhai” recently admitted to being addicted to drugs for nine years before his confession. He had experienced everything from coke to morphine to heroin, and gradually developed an addiction to each. He was extradited to the United States and admitted to a rehabilitation center.

Fardeen Khan

SINGAPORE – JUNE 08: Indian actor Fardeen Khan speaks to the media on the green carpet during the IIFA Rocks Green Carpet on the second day of the 2012 International India Film Academy Award weekend at the Esplanade on 8 June 2012 in Singapore. (Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah / Getty Images)

, a Bollywood star, was caught buying coke (cocaine). His proceedings were brought under section 27 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), which dealt with the “illegal possession or actual use of any narcotic or psychotropic substance in small doses for a personal use”. First-time offenders in section 27 care may be exempt from prosecution under section 64A of the NDPS Act if they have been detoxified.

Rahul mahajan

New Delhi, INDIA: Rahul Mahajan, son of the late Indian Hindu nationalist leader Pramod Mahajan killed in May by his brother, is surrounded by police as he arrives in a wheelchair at Patiala House Court in New Delhi, June 06, 2006. Mahajan was earlier released from Apollo Hospital and taken to a police station where a case was filed against him under the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Act, after being arrested on June 5. Mahajan was on life support after a nighttime drinking bout which also resulted in the death of the family secretary. AFP PHOTO / Manpreet ROMANA (Photo credit should read MANPREET ROMANA / AFP via Getty Images)

, the son of Pramod Mahajan, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was convicted of drug addiction in 2006. Rahul was at the residence of Pramod Mahajan in Safdarjung with his father’s assistant, Bibek Moitra, and an acquaintance. Moitra’s case was resolved when he died of the deadly combination of cocaine and champagne, evidence shows. However, Moitra was not the only one who encountered side effects related to the drug. Rahul was also placed on a ventilator to aid his recovery. He was subsequently arrested under NDPS for selling, buying and possessing narcotics.

The story continues

Mamta Kulkarni and Vicky (Vijay) Goswami

In 2017, Thane police seized 20 tons of ephedrine, and according to investigations, the former Bollywood actress was an important player in a global drug network. She would have sought to import the cargo.

The news came after investigators revealed that Mamta’s Kenyan husband Vicky Goswami was the backbone of the narcotics business. The 20 tonnes of ephedrine were seized from a plant in Solapur. According to Thane Police, drug lords from India, Poland and several other European countries sought to route the shipment via Gujarat from Mumbai to Eastern Europe.

DJ Aqeel

, well known for offering modified versions (remixes) of Bollywood classics, was arrested in Dubai for transporting illegal substances. Although the examinations on him were inconclusive, he was detained for some time.

Vijay Raaz

Indian Bollywood actor Vijay Raaz attends promotional event for upcoming Hindi comedy film Bankey Ki Crazy Baarat in Mumbai on July 20, 2015. AFP PHOTO (Photo credit should read STR / AFP via Getty Images)

Popular Bollywood Actor was arrested in the United Arab Emirates for suspected possession of narcotics. However, according to reports, Raaz claimed to be clean and was asked to sign documents provided by the Arabic speaking authorities who offered to help him. He had previously appeared in a Vikram Bhatt film titled Deewane Huye Paagal.

Apoorva Agnihotri and Shilpa Agnihotri

MUMBAI, INDIA – MARCH 25: Actor Apoorva Agnihotri and his wife Shilpa walk out of a session court after police filed an indictment in a rave party case on March 25, 2013 in Mumbai, India. 44 people have tested positive for drugs, including actor Apoorva Agnihotri and cricketer Rahul Sharma, after Mumbai police raided the alleged rave party at the Juhu suburban hotel on May 20 of l ‘last year. (Hindustan Times / Kunal Patil)

, Bollywood celebrities and a couple were arrested at a rave party in March 2013. The couple were arrested for drug possession at a party at a rural house. The police complaint was filed against the celebrity couple and many acquaintances including Rocky S, Vishay Handa, the hotel manager, and DJs Deepesh and Rakesh Sharma.