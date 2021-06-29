Actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas takes Hindi lessons for Chatrapathi’s Bollywood remake





The Telugu action film, “Chatrapathi”, released in 2005, was directed by SS Rajamouli and had Prabhas and Shriya Saran in mind.

Tollywood actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas prepares for his Bollywood debut with the Hindi remake of the blockbuster Telugu, Chatrapati. According to sources, the actor will double for himself in the Hindi version and learn the nuances of the language which he appointed a language coach, Imtiaz to train him. It has also been confirmed that the film is set to hit the floors starting in the second week of July. The Hindi version of the film will be directed by director VV Vinayak, and this marks his first project in Hindi. The director is known for his successful Telugu films such as Tagore, and Aadi among other mass artists. The film will be released simultaneously in other languages ​​of South India. The action drama is funded by Jayantilal Gadas Pen India Limited Studios. The original Telugu film, Chatrapati was led by SS Rajamouli and had Prabhas and Shriya Saran in mind. The action drama film, released in 2005, told the story of a young man searching for his mother and brother, who were separated from him as a child. The film also had Bhanupriya, Pradeep Rawat, Shafi and Venu Madhav in leading roles. The film was a huge hit in Tollywood when it was released. The film has since been remade in Bengali and Kannada. The makers had announced earlier that the same script would be used for the Hindi version, but modified to match the Bollywood sensibility. Meanwhile, Bellamkonda Sreenivas appears to be using lockdown to prepare for the movie. According to a source, the actor has set up a gym at his home and is preparing for his role. Bellamkonda Sreenivas is the son of Tollywood producer Bellamkonda Suresh. Sreenivas has previously been featured in films like Jaya Janaki Nayaka, Rakshasudu, Alludu Seenu, and Sita among others.

