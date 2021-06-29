John OHurley actor Seinfelds J. Peterman throws down his Beverly Hills villa





John OHurley, the actor best known for his role as J. Peterman on the sitcom Seinfeld, has just sold his Mediterranean-style villa in Beverly Hills for $ 4.5 million. He spent 17 years in the 90210 after paying $ 3.05 million for the property in 2004. The sixth time was a charm for OHurley, who put the venue up for sale in 2007, 2012, 2013, 2019, 2020 and earlier this year at $ 5.5 million before finding a buyer. The romantic retreat sits just east of Franklin Canyon Park on a third of an acre. In addition to the 98-year-old house, there is a two-bedroom guesthouse, an enclosed playground, and a saltwater pool surrounded by ficus trees. 1/12 The 1920s villa. (Jilbert Daniel / Visual Media LA) 2/12 The living room. (Jilbert Daniel / Visual Media LA) 3/12 The dining room. (Jilbert Daniel / Visual Media LA) 4/12 The kitchen. (Jilbert Daniel / Visual Media LA) 5/12 The bar. (Jilbert Daniel / Visual Media LA) 6/12 The bedroom. (Jilbert Daniel / Visual Media LA) 7/12 The bathroom. (Jilbert Daniel / Visual Media LA) 8/12 The bridge. (Jilbert Daniel / Visual Media LA) 9/12 The patio. (Jilbert Daniel / Visual Media LA) ten/12 The lawn. (Jilbert Daniel / Visual Media LA) 11/12 The saltwater pool. (Jilbert Daniel / Visual Media LA) 12/12 The back of the house. (Jilbert Daniel / Visual Media LA) Clay tiles and wrought iron bring Mediterranean charm to the exterior, while the relatively understated common areas are marked by beige walls and tiled floors. Patio doors flank a walk-in fireplace in the living room and there is a wet bar downstairs. Juliet’s balconies hang down both sides of the three-story floor plan. Upstairs, the master suite opens onto a terrace overlooking the leafy courtyard. Becoming famous for the role of the eccentric boss of Elaines J. Peterman in Seinfeld, OHurley also appeared in the soap opera Santa Barbara and the drama series Valley of the Dolls. Most recently, the 66-year-old hosted Family Feud from 2006 to 2010. Mike Deasy and Sara Clephane of DeasyPenerPodley held the list. Audrey Leoncio from Amalfi Estates represented the buyer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/business/real-estate/story/2021-06-29/actor-john-ohurley-seinfelds-j-peterman-sheds-his-beverly-hills-villa

