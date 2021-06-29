When Karisma Kapoor Shatters the Myth That ‘Kapoor Women Are Not Allowed To Work’: ‘I Wanted To Work, The Family Supported Me’ | Bollywood





Actor Karisma Kapoor had cleared the air on the “myth that Kapoor ladies were not allowed to work”. She also said that when she decided to work, her family supported her. She also recalled working in “hard lights and reflectors,” shooting “50 degrees, 48 ​​degrees” with light bulbs on her feet in the 1990s. Karisma Kapoor ventured into comedy at the age of 17 and made her Bollywood debut in 1991 with the romantic drama Prem Qaidi, opposite actor Harish Kumar. She starred in several films including Anari, Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1, Saajan Chale Sasural, Jeet, Raja Hindustani and Dil To Pagal Hai in the 1990s. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Karisma said: “It was a myth that the Kapoor ladies were not allowed to work. My mother and aunt Neetu wanted to settle down for (so) they stopped working. But then Geeta Bali ji, Jennifer ji they worked in films until 36 Chowringhee Lane. So they worked. I think it was only then that there was a long gap because the my dad’s sisters weren’t interested in movies. Toh yeh myth bangaya tha (so it became a myth) – you know Kapoor girls don’t work in movies. Then, yeah, finally it was me and I was a woman and then I kind of decided I wanted to work. And I think the family supported me, they did. “ She had also talked about working in a difficult situation in the 1990s. “We used to work in flood lights and reflectors. We could barely open our eyes. We had to look down and then (up) ) for the shot. So, yeah, we worked through a lot of tough times … we didn’t even have a makeup van to change our clothes. We were going behind the bushes … ya kisika ghar hota tha (someone’s house) we used to knock on the door and say ‘um jasakte hai please thoda sa hum shoot karahe hai yaha (can you allow us, please, we shoot here). There were times when we were shooting in Coolie No 1 and all those previous movies in Hyderabad at 50 degrees, 48 ​​degrees … I would be barefoot and we would shoot songs ghagra choli, khulle baal ( loose hair), garmi (heat), feet with blisters. the passion with which we have worked ”, recalled Karisma. Read also | Priyanka Chopra says neither she nor Nick Jonas define each other: “I am extremely proud” Karisma took a long break after the birth of her two children, Samaira and Kiaan. Last year, Karisma returned with the Mentalhood web series.

